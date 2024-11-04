Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, signed an agreement with the Armenia Stock Exchange (AMX) and the Central Depository of Armenia (CDA) to integrate AMX into the Tabadul Digital Hub. The addition of AMX as the seventh exchange on Tabadul further solidifies ADX’s global network and enhances its capacity to attract international investments into Abu Dhabi by providing investors with strategic access to new markets.

The agreement will enable seamless direct trading between ADX and AMX for both investors and brokerage firms. Through the Tabadul platform, brokerages on both exchanges will gain remote access to one another’s markets, fostering cross-market trading and creating new avenues for business and development collaborations. By leveraging Tabadul, investors from member exchanges can participate in in each other's IPO offerings, highlighting the benefits of cross-border trading. This connectivity empowers investors to diversify their portfolios and access a wider range of investment opportunities. Notably, investors from member exchanges, through their local brokerage firms, have successfully expressed interest in subscribing to ADX's upcoming listing of Lulu Retail Holdings.

With AMX joining, Tabadul will have more than 6.5 million investors and operates as a dynamic digital hub, offering access to a range of international markets. Since its launch, the Tabadul hub has become a pivotal innovative platform for bilateral cross-market transactions, supporting investors across member exchanges, including Bahrain Bourse (BSE), Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Astana International Exchange (AIX), Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE) and Armenia Stock Exchange (AMX). Tabadul underscores ADX’s commitment to technological advancement and its drive to broaden market access.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “Our strategic partnership with the Armenia Stock Exchange exemplifies our commitment to broadening investment horizons and facilitating access to high-growth markets. This collaboration not only enhances ADX’s global reach but also attracts greater investment flows to Abu Dhabi, solidifying our position as a leading global capital market and financial hub.”

Hayk Yeganyan, Chief Executive Officer of Armenia Stock Exchange, added: “Joining the Tabadul hub marks a transformative milestone for Armenia’s financial market, significantly enhancing its appeal to foreign investors. Through Tabadul, Armenian brokers will gain seamless access to a wide range of trading instruments across member exchanges without the need for separate accounts, streamlining cross-market activities. This integration deepens Armenia’s connectivity with the Middle East, one of the world’s most wealthiest regions, and establishes a strategic bridge for investment flows. Building on our previous collaborations with the European Union and the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), this initiative will further strengthen cross-border investment opportunities, fostering a dynamic and globally integrated market. With AMX’s participation, Armenian investors can now access foreign securities across Tabadul’s network, while investors from Tabadul’s member exchanges gain access to the Armenian market. This mutual access promises to increase liquidity, boost market efficiency, and unlock new pathways for cross-border investment.”

With AMX’s integration, Armenian investors will gain access to foreign securities across Tabadul’s network, while investors from Tabadul’s member exchanges can now access the Armenian market. This mutual access will increase liquidity, enhance market efficiency, and open up new avenues for investment across borders.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.