UAE / GCC; Effective July 1, 2025, Armenia will introduce visa-free entry for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as part of a strategic initiative to strengthen economic relations, boost tourism, and facilitate business opportunities between Armenia and the GCC member states.

This significant development aims to enhance Armenia’s attractiveness as an accessible and welcoming destination within the South Caucasus, particularly appealing to visitors from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

The new visa free policy will apply to all passport holders from GCC member states, enabling travel for tourism, leisure, or business purposes without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Additionally, individuals holding valid residency permit issued by any of the GCC countries with at least 6 months of validity from the date of entry to Armenia, will also be eligible for visa-free entry, thereby broadening the accessibility for a substantial segment of the GCC expatriate communities.

Officials have highlighted the timeliness of this decision, noting the growing interest among GCC nationals and residents in exploring nearby destinations that offer authentic experiences, diverse culture, and natural beauty. With Armenia’s rich historical heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culinary scene, the country is well-positioned to attract a growing number of travellers and business visitors from the Gulf region.

“This milestone reflects our dedication to making Armenia more accessible to regional travellers,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia. “We look forward to welcoming more guests from the GCC who seek meaningful travel experiences - whether through our ancient monasteries, vibrant food scene, or immersive cultural festivals.”

The Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia anticipates that the visa waiver will further stimulate collaboration with the GCC. The initiative supports Armenia’s broader tourism strategy, which includes enhanced air connectivity, improved visitor infrastructure, and dynamic destination marketing across global markets.

Armenia previously introduced visa-free travel for UAE citizens in 2017, Qatar citizens in 2019 and Kuwait citizens in 2022 - successful moves that laid the foundation for this expanded regional visa policy.

For more information on tourism in Armenia, visit https://armenia.travel/

About Armenia

The Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia invites you to discover Armenia, a land where ancient history, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes converge. Nestled in the heart of the Caucasus, Armenia is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, welcoming hospitality, and diverse authentic experiences—from UNESCO-listed monasteries and scenic mountain trails to adventure sports and a flourishing culinary scene inspired by centuries-old recipes.

