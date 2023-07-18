Abu Dhabi: Argentem Creek Partners (‘Argentem’), an emerging markets specialist investment firm, announces that it has been granted an In-Principle Approval (IPA) for a Financial Services Permission (FSP) on 20th June 2023 from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre in the region. Once Argentem has satisfied all IPA conditions and receives its final FSP, the firm is set to expand operations in the region. Argentem seeks to deliver uncorrelated emerging market alpha by investing in special situations, private credit, high yield, and bespoke capital solutions. Argentem’s overall focus is on delivering value for investors, partners, and local communities.



This milestone follows a strategic agreement in July 2022 between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Argentem Creek Partners to establish a new regional headquarter within ADGM. This partnership was formed under ADIO's Innovation Programme, an initiative aimed at providing growth-enabling support to innovative companies within high-growth sectors, including financial services.

With this new strategic expansion, Argentem Creek intends to expand their scope of investment opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as Asia.

Daniel Chapman, Founder, CEO & CIO of Argentem Creek Partners:``I am grateful for the continued guidance and support of both the ADIO and ADGM teams. Their active involvement and introductions to influential local networks have greatly facilitated our integration and enhanced our understanding of regional best practices. The Middle East is set to play a vital role in the implementation of our growth strategy. We are incredibly enthusiastic about harnessing the distinctive opportunities presented by emerging markets in the upcoming years. Collaborating with our friends and partners in the Middle East, we aim to develop and capitalise on these opportunities.”

Commenting on Argentem receiving its IPA, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “ADGM is pleased for Argentem Creek Partners to receive the IPA from ADGM’s FSRA. We are confident that their capabilities and vision for the region will unlock boundless opportunities for them as well as companies based within the financial centre. Our dynamic ecosystem and progressive regulations help innovation and collaboration thrive for companies like Argentem Creek as they explore restructuring and turnaround prospects in ADGM and beyond. We anticipate remarkable contributions from them and value addition that will strategically position Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s vibrant financial landscape.”

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Director General of ADIO, said: “ADIO congratulates Argentem Creek Partners on finalising this crucial step to establish operations at ADGM. The company’s arrival adds to Abu Dhabi’s status as a global financial centre with deep expertise in accessing emerging market opportunities across and beyond the wider region. Due to its strategic location, exceptional infrastructure, deep talent pool and enabling regulations, Abu Dhabi offers limitless growth potential for the financial services industry.”

Argentem Creek Partners plans to foster local and regional partnerships to enhance the region’s access to investment opportunities across various industry sectors, leveraging its expertise in emerging markets, restructuring, and governance best practices. Beyond its flagship emerging markets special situations strategy, the office will concentrate on areas such as Asia-focused assets, trade finance in energy transition materials, and the firm's other strategies throughout the MENA region.

Abu Dhabi grants Argentem Creek Partners access to global markets, talent, a beneficial time zone overlapping with key international markets, and proximity to some of the world’s most significant sovereign wealth funds. Furthermore, ADGM’s robust framework for asset management companies and funds creates a conducive environment for industry practitioners, ensuring optimal levels of investor protection.

About Argentem Creek Partners



Founded in 2015, Argentem Creek Partners is an emerging markets specialist investment firm with resources in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, London, Minneapolis, and New York. The firm seeks to deliver uncorrelated emerging market alpha by investing in special situations, private credit, high yield, trade finance, and bespoke capital solutions. The firm specializes in identifying strategic and high-quality assets (in sectors such as energy, energy transition, critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology) that may provide significant value upside. The investment strategy is executed through leading and implementing restructurings of balance sheets, capital structures, governance, identification of market dislocations and growth capital solutions. www.argentemcreek.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

