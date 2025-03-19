Reputation House, recognized as the UAE’s most awarded reputation management company, announces a progressive new chapter in its development strategy. In 2025, as a part of its transition from a traditional agency model into a fully-fledged IT firm, Reputation House will introduce innovative products and services designed to streamline and elevate online reputation management (ORM) for businesses worldwide.

“We’ve been working toward creating this all-in-one ecosystem that empowers users to fully control their online reputation and digital presence,” says Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House. “While we’re initially launching each product separately, our goal this year is to merge them under a single interface and dashboard. We’re thrilled to be growing in Dubai, where the environment is ideal for nurturing tech innovation.

As part of this tech-driven growth, Reputation House will roll out an ecosystem of four technologically advanced solutions that already help brands and individuals effectively oversee their digital footprint. The list of tech products includes:

Reputation House Scan

A powerful monitoring platform that tracks brand mentions across the web in multiple languages. It evaluates the sentiment behind each comment, identifies sources, and alerts organizations to potential risks before they escalate.

Reputation Check

An improved service for analyzing the reputation of any brand, partner, employee, or client. With its upgraded version, the system delivers higher accuracy and faster data processing. It’s now open for testing and ready for widespread adoption.

Account Control Center

A unique browser profile storage and management system that allows users to launch profiles as if they never closed their browser. Unlike traditional solutions, this system preserves not just account data but also browsing history, bookmarks, sessions, cookies, location, user agents, and browser fingerprints. This enables easy multi-account management from a single device, creating the appearance of entirely independent users for external systems. A powerful solution for managing online engagement for brands practicing guerrilla marketing.

Search Engine Reputation Management Platform (SERM Platform)

A specialized solution that focuses on boosting search engine rankings and refining content strategies for optimal reputational impact. The platform is getting ready for the official launch.

All platforms presented by Reputation House are set to create a unified ecosystem in Q4 2025.

"For us, digital transformation is not only about technology—it’s an internal process that starts with our team. We’ve always been an IT-driven company, so technology isn’t just a trend for us; it’s a core value. But now, we’re focusing on in-house transformation—investing in our team, its capacity, and its growth. This is a natural continuation of the path we’ve already started," adds Kristina Shinkareva, Chief Operating Officer of Reputation House. "Our goal is to create an environment where our team grows stronger and our service quality reaches new heights. External transformation always begins from within, and right now, we’re laying the foundation for future growth by improving our processes, approaches, and overall efficiency."

Reputation House has built a stellar track record in reputation management, and in 2024, the company’s products and technologies won six international business awards—making it the most titled firm in the UAE. With this latest expansion, Reputation House aims to reimagine what modern online reputation management looks like, moving confidently into the tech space and reshaping industry standards worldwide.