Dubai, UAE – Ardee has officially launched the sale for Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island, its flagship branded residential project in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, during a high-profile Broker Event in Dubai. The development features 523 luxury residences, including beachfront apartments, townhouses, and villas ranging from one to six bedrooms, with prices starting at AED 2.49 million.

As part of the launch, Ardee also unveiled its ultra-exclusive Sea Villas, the most prestigious homes within the development. Priced from AED 70 million, these exceptional homes offer expansive floorplans of approximately 1,850 m² and beyond, luxury amenities, unobstructed sea views, private beach cabanas, and dedicated basement parking, meticulously designed for the ultra-high-net-worth individual seeking privacy, prestige, and exceptional amenities.

Ardee’s master agency Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah are overseeing the GCC and international outreach and will leverage Christie’s global network and local expertise to drive awareness, attract high-net-worth buyers, and ensure seamless transactions from initial inquiry through to handover.

Bringing together the legendary Fairmont brand and the ease of coastal resort living, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a private beach, Fairmont Fit Fitness Centre & Studio, family and kids’ pool, adults-only sky pool, terrace & bar, resident owners’ lounge, private dining room, boardroom, games room, kids’ club, screening room, and wellness facilities including treatment rooms. All residences are also directly connected to the adjacent Fairmont Al Marjan Island resort.

Enhancing everyday living is a curated suite of à la carte services including private chef experiences, in-home catering, childcare, dog walking, housekeeping, concierge support, and a home maintenance program designed for when residents are away. Buyers will also enjoy membership in the Accor Owner Benefits Program, which includes Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) programme, the ability to gift Gold status, and VIP privileges at over 5,700 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Spanning over 2.5 million sq ft, Ardee Al Marjan Island is a multibillion-dirham flagship project designed as a vibrant lifestyle community. Blending luxury living with hospitality, retail, leisure, and entertainment, the master-planned development will feature branded and serviced residences, townhouses, and private villas, along with a luxury hotel, an immersive F&B and retail promenade, and diverse lifestyle amenities — all integrated into a seamless, future-forward coastal environment.

About Ardee

Ardee was established with a vision to transform modern living by creating vibrant integrated communities where essential services, lifestyle conveniences, and amenities converge seamlessly. Committed to reimagining traditional luxury, Ardee Developments strives to deliver comfort, sophistication, and innovation through cutting-edge master-planned developments.

Ardee’s flagship project on Al Marjan Island sets a new benchmark in premium living, featuring a distinctive blend of hotels, residences, villas, branded homes, retail outlets, and dining experiences. By providing access to world-class amenities and curated lifestyle offerings, Ardee Developments aims to create vibrant, immersive spaces that enrich everyday life.

