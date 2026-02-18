Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a strategic partnership to supporting the advancement of long‑term sustainability and governance of family‑owned enterprises in the UAE.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at enhancing the legal resilience of family businesses, embedding robust corporate governance practices, and developing effective mechanisms for the avoidance and resolution of family business disputes. Under the MOU, both entities will work together to promote adjudicator appointment, mediation, and arbitration as trusted and efficient tools for safeguarding commercial and family relationships. These mechanisms will support smooth generational transitions and provide structured pathways for dispute settlement, in a private and confidential setting, aligned with international best standards and the highest standards of procedural integrity.

H.E. Dr Ali Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ArbitrateAD, highlighted arbitrateAD’s commitment to building a sophisticated and integrated ecosystem for resolving family business disputes - one that reflects the realities of modern commerce and the growing complexity of family‑owned enterprises: “This agreement marks a meaningful advancement in broadening the use of private and confidential dispute‑avoidance and dispute‑resolution mechanisms as reliable tools for maintaining both commercial and family relationships,” he said. “Through this MOU, we aim to reinforce the legal resilience of family businesses, strengthen corporate governance, and establish effective frameworks for adjudication, mediation, and arbitration in line with internationally recognized best practices.”

H.E. Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, said: “This agreement supports the Council’s mission to fortify the legal and governance foundations that underpin the sustainability of family businesses and ensure the smooth transition of leadership across generations,” he said. “By working together, we can provide family businesses with a supportive environment that enhances their stability and strengthens their essential role in driving sustainable economic growth in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

As part of its broader mandate to strengthen the dispute resolution landscape, arbitrateAD also announced the launch of its Mediation Rules and Adjudicator Appointment Rules as part of its successful Annual Court Summit held on 28 January 2026. These new frameworks will provide family businesses with faster, more flexible, and cost‑effective pathways for avoiding and/or resolving disputes, complementing the objectives of the MOU and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for commercial and investment dispute resolution.

This collaboration forms a key pillar of the ongoing efforts of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and arbitrateAD to empower and future-proof the family business sector. By introducing specialized dispute resolution offerings and institutional support mechanisms, that partnership aims to support business continuity, regulate commercial relationships and intra-family relationships, and reinforce confidence in the Emirate’s business and investment environment as a stable and forward-looking jurisdiction.​​​​