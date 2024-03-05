Dubai, UAE: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has introduced a fleet of fully electric motorcycles to its last-mile delivery vehicles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This initiative is part of Aramex's long-term strategic goal to achieve a total fleet of 98% Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2030, aligned with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) target that Aramex is committed to. It also underscores the company’s pioneering goal to make a substantial contribution to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in last-mile logistics.

The announcement comes as the UAE hosted COP28 climate conference in Dubai last year and recently extended the Year of Sustainability to 2024. It reflects Aramex's ambitious goals to lower its operational carbon footprint, achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and become net-zero by 2050. To achieve these goals, the company has also been investing in a wide range of innovative and environmentally friendly logistics solutions, such as drones and bots for last-mile deliveries. The adoption of electric mobility further reinforces Aramex's strategy to expand its clean-energy mobility fleet in the country, aligning with the UAE's goal of achieving net zero by 2050.

The rollout of e-bikes complements the introduction of fully electric vans to Aramex’s last-mile delivery fleet in the UAE in October last year and in Amman, Jordan, in 2017. Additionally, Aramex has been progressively testing the introduction of EVs in other regional markets, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the launch, Samer Marei, Vice President – GCC at Aramex, said: "We are proud to set a new standard for sustainable and efficient logistics transportation in the region with the introduction of e-bikes as part of our last-mile delivery fleet in the UAE. This fantastic new initiative, complementing our recent expansion of a fully electric vehicles fleet, marks a crucial step towards accelerating the adoption of green mile logistics across the region. By incorporating e-bikes into our operations, we not only contribute to reducing emissions but also enhance efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and future readiness. At Aramex, pioneering the future of logistics is ingrained in our DNA, and the inclusion of e-bikes alongside our EV fleet is a testament to that commitment. As leaders in sustainability and innovation, this combined fleet underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering a better and more sustainable future in the markets where we operate. We are thrilled to announce this new initiative, especially as the world reflects on COP28 in Dubai and as we continue to scale up our efforts in embracing electric vehicles for a cleaner and greener tomorrow."

The e-bikes are poised to catalyze a transformative effect on Aramex's operations, delivering both environmental and operational benefits. Beyond reducing carbon footprint, it promises cost savings through reduced fuel expenses. Additionally, it will enhance efficiency and flexibility in the last-mile delivery network, positioning Aramex as future-ready by embracing innovative and sustainable delivery methods, ultimately enabling better service for its valuable customers.

The introduction of e-mobility is closely aligned with Aramex's 'Delivering Good' initiative, which, among other things, prioritizes investing, innovating, and working towards reducing the negative environmental impact. It includes finding new ways to increase efficiency, lower energy consumption, minimize material use, and manage the company's overall environmental footprint.

The e-bikes were introduced after intensive testing of several different models and manufacturers, and Aramex finalized the selected model based on its enduring performance and stability, particularly in local weather conditions.

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS). Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

