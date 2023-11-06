6.6 km circuit adds to impressive entertainment, leisure and sporting facilities at communuty

The Loop, featuring café, shop, repair and rental outlet, also now open

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Arada has opened Masaar Track, a professional cycling circuit with a series of accompanying facilities at Masaar, the forested community in Al Suyoh district of Sharjah.

Masaar Track is a 6.6 kilometre looped cycleway that runs through the woodlands on the outskirts of the master community. Featuring three brightly lit underpasses and one bridge, the circuit has been carefully designed with both amateur and professional cyclists in mind, and is open 24 hours a day.

Also now open to the public is The Loop, a cycling hub located in the centre of the community. Visitors to The Loop can get their bikes serviced or repaired, rent cycles, buy new kit at the shop or sit down to enjoy a wide range of snacks and drinks at the onsite café. Zad, the food truck park operated by Arada, is located adjacent to The Loop, offering hungry and thirsty cyclists a variety of menus from seven different outlets.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Active, healthy living is a hallmark of all our communities, and we’re pleased to deliver this spectacular facility to the new residents and visitors to Masaar. We’re particularly proud to complete Masaar Track a few weeks before the first homes in Masaar are completed, allowing our first residents to be able to enjoy this amenity from the first day they move in.”

Arada has also recently sponsored Abu Dhabi’s first ever amateur cycling team, Rabdan, ahead of the 2023/2024 racing season. Rabdan Cycling Team consists of 10 core racing members and 20 community riders. The all-Emirati members of the cycling team are already training at Masaar Track.

Masaar Track and The Loop add to the impressive list of amenities already on offer at the Masaar community, which include a children’s adventure playground, skate park, outdoor cinema, the Manbat Emirati farmers’ market and the Zad food truck district.

Valued at AED9.5 billion, the Masaar master plan features 3,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, all of which are linked by a green spine featuring over 50,000 trees.

Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport, and 20 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport.

