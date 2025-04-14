Over 7,600 homes now finished at Aljada, with another 1,600 to be completed in 2025

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has completed another 120 homes at Aljada through the completion of The Gate, the two-building complex located at the entry point of AED35 billion megaproject in Sharjah.

The Gate offers a variety of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, all equipped with smart home features. The two buildings were completed at the end of 2024, and handovers are now under way, allowing new homeowners to enjoy the complex’s prime location, modern design, and top-tier facilities. Residents benefit from seamless access in and out of Aljada, with the Madar family entertainment district just a short walk away.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “With a population that has now reached over 20,000, Aljada is clearly one of the most progressive and popular new urban districts in the Gulf. We are now working on the completion of further residential buildings in Aljada’s creative district, including the Vida Aljada hotel and branded residences complex, which will be handed over before the end of this year.”

The Gate complex offers seamless access to Aljada, while the Madar family entertainment district with its upcoming mall is just a short walk away. Residents benefit from expansive green spaces, featuring an adventure playground, outdoor gym, and dedicated jogging and cycling track, all designed to foster a dynamic and active lifestyle.

The Gate also features an innovative screen-like facade, with a cutting-edge design that optimizes natural light penetration while also enabling subtle multimedia projections, creating a visually engaging gateway into Aljada.

The completion of 120 homes in The Gate brings the total number of units delivered by Arada to over 10,000, just eight years since the company was founded. To date, over 7,600 homes in Aljada have been handed over, with another 1,600 scheduled for completion this year.

Earlier this year, Arada launched Safa, a new high-end apartment cluster featuring 660 premium smart homes across five buildings on Aljada’s West Boulevard, a tree-lined promenade that is set to feature a range shopping and dining outlets.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area and featuring 25,000 homes in total, Aljada is a transformational destination for Sharjah. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.

About Arada

