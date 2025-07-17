Certification achieved for Arada CBD Phase 1, featuring eight smart office blocks set for completion in Q1 2027

UAE’s first office portfolio-wide WiredScore agreement signed at Arada ceremony

Phase 2 certification underway, reinforcing the developer’s commitment to delivering reliable, resilient and high-performing digital infrastructure

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has announced that it has secured WiredScore Platinum certification for the first phase of Arada Central Business District (CBD), Sharjah’s new commercial hub set for completion in Q1 2027 within the AED 35 billion Aljada megaproject.

WiredScore Platinum is the highest designation from WiredScore; the global benchmark for digital connectivity and smart building standards. This makes Arada CBD the first development in Sharjah to receive this certification, guaranteeing world-class digital infrastructure for future tenants of the commercial district in Aljada. Earlier this year, Arada awarded a construction contract worth AED604 million for Phase 1 of Arada CBD, covering the development of eight smart office buildings and associated infrastructure.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “WiredScore Platinum is a prestigious certification that affirms our commitment to resilient digital infrastructure tailored to modern business needs. With this milestone, Arada CBD positions itself as a national benchmark for smart, connected commercial environments. Tenants will benefit from advanced infrastructure and a strategic location, near the airport, planned passenger rail station and University City, while enjoying access to Aljada’s vibrant lifestyle and residential offerings.”

This milestone was celebrated during a ceremony at Aljada attended by senior executives from both Arada and WiredScore. The event included the formal handover of the WiredScore Platinum plaque and the signing of a portfolio-wide agreement, which commits Arada to pursue WiredScore and SmartScore certification for 37 office buildings within Arada CBD, marking the UAE’s first office-focused WiredScore portfolio collaboration.

William Newton, CEO of WiredScore, said: “Achieving WiredScore Platinum for Arada CBD is a significant milestone not only for Sharjah, but for the region more broadly. Arada’s ambition to create a digitally connected business hub at this scale sets a new benchmark for what future-ready office developments should look like. We’re proud to be supporting a developer that truly understands how vital resilient, high-performing digital infrastructure is for businesses today and in the future.”

John Hilliard, Director, Middle East of WiredScore, said: “As the demand for certified smart and connected buildings continues to rise, Arada’s commitment to best-in-class digital infrastructure places Sharjah firmly on the map as a forward-looking commercial destination. This certification signals to tenants that Arada CBD will deliver the digital reliability, speed and resilience that businesses demand, and is highly adaptable to their future requirements.”

Certification work for Phase 2 of Arada CBD is already underway, reinforcing the developer’s intent to apply consistent standards of digital connectivity across the entire district.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 2027, the first phase of Arada CBD will provide 812,000 square feet of Grade A leasable office space, 1,666 parking bays, 76,000 square feet of landscaped green space, and 26,500 square feet of retail and F&B outlets. These components are designed to create a premium business environment enhanced by integrated lifestyle and wellness amenities.

The full Arada CBD master plan will include 38 smart office buildings across 4.3 million square feet, anchored by a central green spine. The district will incorporate smart-city technologies for lighting, waste and traffic management and support a circular economy model.

Aljada is a 24 million square foot mega development featuring over 25,000 homes, retail, entertainment, sports, education, and wellness facilities. With seamless access within minutes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road, Sharjah International Airport, and the upcoming Etihad Rail station, Aljada is reshaping Sharjah’s urban landscape.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched nine record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

About WiredScore

WiredScore is the organization behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications: the internationally recognised digital connectivity and smart building rating systems for real estate, helping landlords design and promote buildings with powerful digital connectivity and smart capabilities.

WiredScore launched in 2013 in partnership with Mayor Bloomberg and the City of New York, International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has since seen the company expand operations across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, where it works with over 1,000 clients across the real estate industry.

Since then, over 1 billion square feet (93 million square metres) of commercial and residential space has been committed to WiredScore certification, impacting 9 million people across more than 40 countries.