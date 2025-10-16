Rove Aljada hotel and Rove Home Aljada branded residences blocks set for completion by end-2027

Strategically located adjacent to upcoming commercial district Arada CBD and Madar Mall

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded a construction contract valued at AED397 million to build the Rove Aljada hotel cluster, located within the AED35 billion Sharjah megaproject. Spread across four blocks, the Rove Aljada hotel and Rove Home Aljada branded residences buildings are ideally based next to the upcoming commercial district Arada CBD and Madar Mall.

The contract has been awarded to Modern Building Contracting Company (MBCC), which will begin construction of the cluster immediately, with a completion set for December 2027.

The Rove Aljada hotel will feature 192 hotel rooms, a rooftop swimming pool, co-working spaces, a 24-hour gym and an all-day dining restaurant among other facilities.

Rove Home Aljada consists of 306 high-end branded residences and serviced apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, within a building featuring colourful and contemporary design. Facilities include exclusive access to a gym and swimming pool, a café, restaurant, co-working and meeting spaces, and ground-floor retail.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We are absolutely committed to delivering world-class amenities to support the growth of this transformational new destination and this contract award is further evidence of that. With the introduction of Rove’s fresh and dynamic hospitality concept, we are responding to rising demand from both business and leisure travelers seeking smart, connected and design-led experiences in Sharjah.”

The Rove Aljada contract award is just the latest construction milestone as development at the master community gathers pace. Construction is already under way on Arada CBD, the 40-building commercial district, while in September a AED2.2 billion contract was awarded to UNEC to build Madar Mall, which has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and is a new leisure, shopping and dining destination for the UAE. Both the mall and the business park are located adjacent to Rove Aljada.

When completed, Rove Aljada, which is owned by Arada and operated by Rove Hotels, will add to the array of hospitality options on offer in the master community. Nest Hotel – Arada’s bold new hospitality brand – is set to open before the end of this year, while the four-building Vida Aljada complex is on track for opening in the first quarter of 2026. Both Vida Aljada and the upcoming The Address Aljada will be owned by Arada and operated by Emaar Hospitality Group.

Already home to 20,000 people, the Aljada megaproject features over 25,000 homes as well as extensive retail, entertainment, sports, education, wellness, hospitality and commercial assets. With seamless access within minutes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road, Sharjah International Airport, and the upcoming Etihad Rail station, Aljada is reshaping Sharjah’s urban landscape.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com