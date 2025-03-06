Construction begins on 8 smart office blocks at Aljada with delivery scheduled for 2027

Cluster includes Arada’s dynamic new HQ building

Business park’s full master plan features 40 office blocks, employee-friendly elements and landscaped ‘green spine’

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded a contract valued at AED604 million to build the first phase of Arada Central Business District (CBD), the upcoming commercial centre for Sharjah, which is based in the AED35 billion Aljada megaproject.

The contract has been awarded to Modern Building Contracting Company (MBCC), which will begin construction of the first cluster of Arada CBD immediately, with completion and handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The eight smart blocks included in the first phase include Arada’s headquarters, a nine-floor building that will introduce a dynamic new workplace for the master developer’s 1,500 staff. Arada’s headquarters contains extensive facilities including an accessible roof for events, an amphitheatre, ground floor café and staff restaurant. A grand atrium that reaches from the ground floor to the roof will connect all of Arada’s departments both visually and physically.

In total, the cluster will feature 812,000 square feet of Grade A leasable space, as well as 1,666 parking spaces, 76,000 square feet of landscaped green space, and 26,500 square feet of retail space.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Since the launch of Arada CBD, we’ve seen strong investor demand for commercial space within this impressive business park, in line with the overall performance of the sector in the UAE. With its contemporary urban architecture, facilities designed to enable and inspire workforces and excellent connectivity in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, international airports in both Sharjah and Dubai and the upcoming Etihad Rail station, Arada CBD is set to play a leading role in Sharjah’s future economy.”

The signature feature of Arada CBD is the ‘green spine,’ a forest park that runs the length of the district, featuring shaded walkways, an amphitheatre, and green rooftop terraces on most buildings. It also includes a variety of cafés, dining venues, and retail spaces, complemented by extensive parking.

In total, the 40 smart buildings in Arada CBD incorporate 4.3 million square feet of prime leasable space, setting a new standard for sustainability and connectivity. Arada is aiming for all buildings in Arada CBD to achieve LEED, WiredScore and SmartScore certification when the district is completed, in a first for the Sharjah market. LEED is a globally recognised green building rating system, while WiredScore and SmartScore are internationally recognised standards for digital connectivity and smart buildings.

Each office also benefits from smart technology as part of Aljada’s overall smart city programme, employing next-generation solutions for everything from waste and traffic management to the circular economy and smart lighting.

Around 30% of Aljada’s 25,000 homes are now completed, alongside a wealth of other entertainment, retail, educational, and sporting attractions and amenities, including the SABIS International School–Aljada, the Wellfit Madar flagship gym, the Zad food truck park, Aljada Skate Park, and East Boulevard, the tree-lined avenue filled with shopping and dining experiences.

Spanning 24 million square feet, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest project to date, transforming the Emirate with its residential districts and hospitality, entertainment, sports, education and healthcare facilities—all set within a walkable, green community.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched four record-breaking communities in the Emirate of Sharjah—Aljada, Masaar, Anantara Sharjah Resort & Residences and Nasma Residences—as well as Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah and W Residences at Dubai Harbour, all in Dubai.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

