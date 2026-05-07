Manama – The Bachelor of Nursing Science program at Arabian Gulf University has been approved by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing to enter the international accreditation candidacy phase.

Achieved just two years after the program’s launch, this milestone reflects the university’s commitment to international standards in healthcare education. The program successfully met ACEN’s eligibility requirements, marking a key step toward full accreditation and strengthening its regional and global academic standing.

The University President, his excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, stated that this achievement highlights AGU’s dedication to preparing highly qualified Gulf healthcare professionals and advancing the quality and competitiveness of its academic programs.

Chairperson of the Department of Nursing, Dr. Hawazen Omar Al Rawas, described the candidacy as a pivotal step that enhances academic quality, expands international collaboration, and strengthens graduates’ employability.

This advancement is expected to broaden opportunities for graduates in postgraduate studies and employment, while reinforcing their alignment with global standards in nursing practice, patient safety, and professional ethics.