Dubai, UAE: Arabian Gulf Properties, one of the UAE’s forward-looking real estate developers, has reiterated its support for the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, affirming its dedication to driving responsible and community-focused development.

Under the leadership of Chairman Badar Rashid Alblooshi, the company continues to play an active role in the national dialogue around urban transformation, placing emphasis on the creation of integrated and inclusive communities that reflect the evolving aspirations of residents in the UAE.

As cities expand and population dynamics shift, the need for future-ready, human-centered development has never been greater. Arabian Gulf Properties recognizes this moment as a defining opportunity for the private sector to partner with government in translating strategic urban visions into tangible, high-quality living environments. The company has signaled its intent to contribute to this transformation through a development philosophy that prioritizes livability, smart design, and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the evolving role of developers, Badar Rashid Alblooshi said: “As developers, we have a responsibility to go beyond construction — we must help shape cities that are inclusive, resilient, and designed for the future. The Dubai 2040 vision is a call to all of us in the private sector to think boldly, act responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to the urban narrative of this country.”

Arabian Gulf Properties continues to explore new avenues for growth and collaboration that support dynamic, mixed-use destinations and urban experiences aligned with the UAE’s ambition to build globally competitive, innovation-led cities. With a growing portfolio and a commitment to quality, the company remains focused on developments that foster social cohesion, enhance quality of life, and reflect the UAE’s long-term strategic objectives.

As the country charts its next phase of economic and social growth, Arabian Gulf Properties stands ready to support national priorities through thoughtful, people-first development and sustained private sector leadership.