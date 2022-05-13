Dubai – United Arab Emirates: – Over 10 million shoppers visited malls operated by Saudi Arabia’s leading mall operator Arabian Centres Company in Ramadan, marking a return to its pre-pandemic visitor rates.

During the blessed month of Ramadan, Arabian Centres malls held many promotions and activities to attract more visitors and customers, including a key promotion campaign titled “Your visit is worth gold" with a prize pool reaching up to SAR250,000. The company also ornamented malls with Ramadan lights and dazzling decorations, offering visitors a greater feel for the Ramadan atmosphere.

Additionally, it launched many initiatives and ran many promotions in cooperation with various tenants, government entities and several charities with an aim to enhance visitors’ experience during the holy month, which is one of the busiest periods of the year as it sees an increased demand for shopping.

Being the biggest owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers in Saudi Arabia, Arabian Centres currently manages 21 malls across 11 cities with more than 4,300 stores of over 1,000 local and international brands. Some of their key malls include Al Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Mall of Arabia in Jeddah and Mall of Dhahran in the Eastern Province.

“The number of mall visitors during Ramadan hitting more than 10 million, which nears pre-pandemic levels, is only indicative of how confident visitors have become about our shopping centers and is also a sign of the sector’s post-crisis recovery,” said Mohamad Mourad, Managing Director at Arabian Centres.

He also stated that the procedures adopted by the company along with their commitment to providing the best services and focus on entertainment and enrichment of the shopping experience resulted in restoring confidence of regular customers within a short span of time and it helped draw them and even new community groups to the malls, as well.

“I am confident, he emphasized, that Arabian Centres’ malls are still the destination of choice for shoppers and tenants,” Mourad also added.

