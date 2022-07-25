​​​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Centres Company, the leading owner, developer and operator of shopping malls in Saudi Arabia, has launched a series of special summer value offers. Shoppers can keep cool whilst treating themselves to a range of deals and discounts available across all its malls in the Kingdom.

Mall visitors can take some time out with family and friends and enjoy these specially tailored treats, which include buy-one-get-one-free deals as well as a range of offers on beauty, food and entertainment. These exciting offers are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Every weekday offers something unique, with Sundays dedicated to all the family with offers on fashion and sports as well as deals on a range of fun activities; beauty offers on Mondays; enjoy some delicious dining deals on a Tuesday; Wednesday’s dedicated to exciting entertainment deals; and Thursdays are all about tech.

Several malls’ partners and tenants are participating in the summer campaign, including Sala Entertainment Company, Sparky’s, Bobbi Brown, Este Lauder, Flormar, Nature Republic, Aleph and IUC.

