Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This Ramadan, Arabian Center has lined up an extensive array of experiences, chances to win big and create lasting memories for all visitors.

Shoppers who spend AED 200 at any of the stores at Arabian Center from 12th April until the second day of Eid Al Fitr can win prizes up to AED 200,000 in cash as Eidiya. The draws will be broadcasted live on Sama Dubai and held on all three days of Eid.

Arabian Center invites visitors to experience Ramadan's joys from 24th March to 19th April. Every evening after 7:00 p.m., the mall will line up a series of activities and setups such as - The Ramadan Majlis, Henna Artists, Tanoura and Sufi dancers and a dedicated kids area. The kids' area will have themed activities such as painting and Ramadan Craft Making. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments from the Coffee and Dates Roaming Cart at the mall.

RAMADAN LEAGUE 3X3 INDOOR FOOTBALL CHALLENGE ADDS TO THE FESTIVE FUN.

Arabian Center is also launching the Ramadan League - 3X3 Indoor Football Challenge, starting on the 2nd day of Ramadan, which offers teams a chance to compete in a 3x3 game with 10-minute halves throughout the season. The league is open to 16 teams who can register on a portal. The teams will be divided into four groups and play each other, with the semi-finals taking place in the last week of Ramadan, and the final match will be held during the Eid holiday. Prizes for the winners include mobile phones for the grand title winners, Airpods for the first runner-up, and Airtags for the second runner-up.

Wesam Aldora, the General Manager of Arabian Center, expressed his excitement and said, "We are thrilled to offer such new experiences for our community. We hope it will bring together teams from all over Dubai to enjoy competitive and enjoyable sporting activities during the holy month of Ramadan."

RAMADAN GAMING CHALLENGE MAKES IT EXTRA SPECIAL

The Play Lounge, an exciting new gaming zone at Arabian Center will be launching the Ramadan Gaming Challenge. Sports-enthusiasts can compete in table tennis, foosball, pool, and PS4 football. The last man standing on the fourth week of each game will win a special gift from the mall, and the Grand Finals will offer prizes such as an iPad, a Galaxy Smart Watch, an instant camera, and a large bean bag.

Arabian Center is a perfect place for families to meet and enjoy the festivities of Ramadan, and its initiatives are a great way to celebrate the holy month. Families should not miss out on the fun and excitement.

