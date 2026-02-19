Dubai, UAE — Arabian Center, one of Dubai’s favorite community shopping malls, welcomes visitors to the “Ramadan Souk” - an immersive cultural experience for everyone in the family, until 19 March 2026, the activation will transform a dedicated wing of the mall into a vibrant marketplace inspired by the timeless values of togetherness, generosity, and tradition that define the Holy Month.

Designed to evoke the charm of traditional Arabian souks, the space will feature curated market-style settings, artisanal showcases, and interactive cultural experiences. Warm lighting, heritage-inspired décor, and thoughtfully designed installations will create an inviting atmosphere where families and friends can gather, reflect, and celebrate the season in meaningful ways. The Ramadan Souk aims to serve as a bridge between generations, offering experiences that honor the past while engaging the present community.

A comprehensive daily program will run at Entrance B from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offering guests opportunities to explore traditional crafts and hands-on activities. Visitors can enjoy henna painting and observe the delicate artistry of Arabic calligraphy, while creative workshops invite participation in charm bracelet making, lantern coloring, and live pottery sessions, where guests can learn foundational techniques and get to take home handcrafted clay pots.

Adding to the immersive experience, a dedicated candle-dipping station will allow visitors to personalize crescent moon and star-shaped Ramadan candles in vibrant hues. A fragrant Potpourri Blending Station will further enrich the sensory journey, giving guests the opportunity to create custom scent blends using dried flowers, cinnamon, dried oranges, and other aromatic elements.

Authentic Arabic Hospitality will be an integral part of the activation, with a Dates and Flavored Gahwa Station welcoming guests daily from Iftar until 10:00 PM. Every weekend, the soulful melodies of a live Oud player will resonate across the mall after Iftar until 10:00 PM, enhancing the ambiance with traditional musical artistry. Storytelling sessions, scheduled every weekend from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM at two-hour intervals, will bring regional folklore and timeless tales to life for audiences of all ages.

“Ramadan is a time that brings communities closer through shared traditions and heartfelt moments,” said Wesam Aldora, General Manager. “With our Ramadan Souk, we have created a warm and welcoming space that reflects the true spirit of the Holy Month. We invite shoppers to visit with their families and celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and togetherness through experiences that are both authentic and memorable.”

Also, in the spirit of giving that defines the Holy Month, Arabian Center is proud to partner with Emirates Red Crescent to host a dedicated donation box. Visitors are invited to contribute new or gently used clothes, toys, and other essential items, which will be collected and distributed to families in need. This initiative reflects the mall's commitment to fostering community solidarity and ensuring that the blessings of Ramadan reach those who need it most.

Through this thoughtfully curated initiative, Arabian Center continues to enhance the customer journey by offering immersive cultural programming alongside its retail and dining experiences. The Ramadan Souk reflects the mall’s ongoing commitment to fostering community connection and creating meaningful engagement during one of the most significant times of the year.

About Arabian Center

A local favorite, Arabian Center is home to 200 brands, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, including a 62,000+ Homes R Us, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment, Air Maniax, Fun City, including a 101,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a fully digital eight-screen cinema, famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious 600+ food court seating, banks, many medical centres including PRIME and Health Hub Plus, and much more. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.

Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall covers a total site area of more than 1 million square feet over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened in 2009 and is currently managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate.