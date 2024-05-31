Dubai: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is delighted to announce the inauguration of the newly relocated Vehicle Inspection Center, now strategically positioned within the workshop area of the Sharjah MBZ Road Nissan Service Center.

The unveiling was attended by Major General Saif Mohammad Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Hussam Baghdadi – Senior Director, and Yousef AbuAlaish – Director- After Sales & Spare Parts of Arabian Automobiles, and a number of industry leaders and specialists.

Vehicles enrolled in service contracts and routinely serviced at AAC Service centers are granted exemption from vehicle inspection, an incentive we urge our valued customers to take advantage of. Furthermore, our service center situated on Sharjah's MBZ road boasts the capability to conduct inspections for vehicles registered in any emirate (excluding Dubai) as part of the registration renewal process.

The Vehicle Inspection Center, the first of its kind in the region, underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of customer care, offering comprehensive services including yearly registration renewal tests and vehicle insurance requirements management. Arabian Automobiles’ knowledgeable technicians utilize the latest technologies and methodologies to streamline vehicle testing and registration renewal processes, delivering fast, efficient, and reliable services to both private and fleet customers.

For additional details, customers are encouraged to visit the nearest Arabian Automobiles center located in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: