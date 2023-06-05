Dubai, UAE: As the deadline for the 16th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards fast approaches, public and private sector organisations and social entrepreneurs across the region are being urged to submit their applications and receive recognition for their innovative and high-impact CSR strategies and initiatives.

The Arabia CSR Network, the Arab world’s leading corporate social responsibility and sustainability think tank, has issued the call to organisations to seize the opportunity to assess the impact of their sustainability agenda by submitting applications across 15 categories on or before 5pm (Gulf Standard Time) on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The Arabia CSR Awards aim to recognise and honour organisations that demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to corporate sustainability.

The annual awards cover 12 key areas under the broad spectrum of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and practices. The Awards criteria are also based on international frameworks and standards adopted by UN Global Compact Principles, GRI Standards, the European EFQM Excellence Model, the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance, and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Arabia CSR Network Founder, President and CEO, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, said: “External recognition, following a stringent evaluation by an independent jury panel, can greatly enhance an organisation’s reputation and help it to attract the best talent. By pushing for greater transparency and CSR reporting among organisations in the region, the Arabia CSR Awards enables participating companies to strengthen their culture of excellence and create long-term economic and social value for the larger community. The annual awards represent the best of CSR programming in the region, and I urge more organisations to demonstrate their commitment to bridge gaps and identify areas of improvement or consolidation, in line with internationally recognised benchmarks and standards.”

Applicants are judged based on the strength of their application and supporting materials submitted. The shortlisted organisations will be announced in the first week of September and the Arabia CSR Awards Gala Event will be organised on October 4, 2023.

Popularly known as the ‘Green Oscars of the Middle East’, the Arabia CSR Awards has honoured and recognised 268 organisations from 14 Arab countries in 44 industry sectors since its launch in 2008, and continues to educate, inspire and celebrate sustainable practices amongst the public and private sector leaders across the Arab world.

To know more, and to apply for the 16th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com or email admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or trainings@arabiacsrnetwork.com.

About the Arabia CSR Network

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the first GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries. The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings, research and best practice, advisory services, third party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award initiative known as the Arabia CSR Awards as well as a biennial intellectual platform to discuss the latest in the CSR & sustainability arena known as the Arabia CSR Forum.

For more information, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com;

Email: admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com, awards@arabiacsrnetwork.com

Social Media links:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/arabiacsr

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ArabiaCSR

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/arabiacsr

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/arabiacsr