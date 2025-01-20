Dubai, UAE – The Arabia CSR Network, the leading platform for corporate social responsibility and sustainability in the Arab region, proudly announced the launch of the 18th Cycle of the “Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards” on Monday, 20th January 2025 at the FIVE the Palm – Hotel, Dubai. This prestigious awards programme continues to recognise and celebrate organisations championing sustainability and corporate social responsibility across the region, while raising the bar for innovative initiatives and impactful strategies that drive positive change.

This year’s launch is marked by a significant milestone—a newly redesigned website for the Awards, offering an enhanced digital experience for participants. The revamped platform simplifies the application process, provides in-depth resources and showcases past winners’ achievements. This major upgrade also includes improved navigation and user-friendly features, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for applicants, evaluators and stakeholders. The update underscores the Network’s commitment to innovation and accessibility, aligning with its mission to drive sustainable practices across all sectors.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder & CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, expressed her excitement about the new developments, stating: “The 18th cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards builds upon our enduring legacy of fostering sustainability excellence in the region. This year, we are thrilled to unveil a completely revamped website that provides a seamless and enriched experience for our participants. It reflects our dedication to leveraging technology to advance the sustainability agenda and we believe that this enhanced platform will inspire even more organisations to participate and showcase their exemplary contributions toward sustainability.”

As one of the region’s most distinguished platforms for recognising sustainability efforts, the Awards programme maintains its existing 16 categories, offering organisations across diverse sectors an opportunity to showcase their initiatives. These categories include:

Public Sector (Small, Medium and Large Organisations)

Business Sector (Large, Medium and Small Enterprises)

Industry-Specific Categories: Energy Financial Services Social Enterprise Construction



Hospitality Healthcare Automotive Education

New Business Category

Partnerships & Collaborations

Each category has been carefully designed to recognise innovation, leadership and impact in sustainability and CSR practices. Over the years, the Awards have built a reputation as a benchmark for excellence, adhering to global standards and fostering regional leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Participants benefit from rigorous evaluation processes by an independent panel of expert juries as well as constructive feedback, which further enhance their sustainability strategies.

Key Dates for the 18th Cycle:

Press Launch: 20th January 2025

20th January 2025 Awards Clinic: 15th April 2025

15th April 2025 Submission Deadline: 30th June 2025

30th June 2025 Awards Ceremony: 7th October 2025

During the 17th Cycle, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards recorded remarkable achievements, including a rise in participation and impactful submissions from diverse sectors. These submissions demonstrated resilience, innovation and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, despite the challenges posed by global uncertainties. Building on this momentum, the 18th Cycle is poised to achieve even greater engagement, supported by the new digital platform and the Arabia CSR Network’s unwavering support to participating entities from across the Arab World.

The grand awarding ceremony to celebrate the winners will be held on 7th October 2025, under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation RAK and Member of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council elevating the event and adding unparalleled prestige to the occasion.

During the launch of the 18th cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards, a new publication was also launched featuring prominently the winners of the 17th cycle. The publication is titled the “Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards Best Practice Case Studies”. This exclusive book highlights the outstanding efforts and innovative strategies of the award recipients, serving as a valuable resource and inspiration for sustainability leaders worldwide.

A signed copy of this publication was presented to each winning entity during the launch, marking a significant recognition of their achievements. The publication is now available, offering a unique opportunity for participants and sustainability enthusiasts to gain insights into these exemplary practices.

The Arabia CSR Network continues to lead efforts to foster a culture of sustainability in the Arab region. By providing a platform for organisations to share best practices and gain recognition, the Awards have become a catalyst for positive change. Through these initiatives, the Network is contributing to a sustainable future that aligns with global development goals and regional priorities.

Organisations passionate about sustainability and eager to make an impact are encouraged to participate in the 18th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards. This is an opportunity to highlight achievements, gain recognition, and join a growing community of leaders dedicated to creating a better world.

For more information, please visit the newly redesigned website at www.arabiacsrandsustainabilityawards.com or contact the Awards Secretariat at awards@arabiacsrnetwork.com.

About the Arabia CSR Network;

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning, advising, recognising and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1st GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the ‘Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards’. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.

For more information, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com

Email: admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or awards@arabiacsrnetwork.com

