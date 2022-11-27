Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS) has taken home two prestigious awards at the MEA Finance Awards 2022, earlier this month. As the leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler in the Middle East and Africa, AFS was named “Best Payments Solutions Provider – Bahrain” and Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer was recognized as “Best Technology Executive of the Year for Financial Services” at the awards ceremony, which was held in Dubai, UAE.

The MEA Finance Awards are held annually and recognize financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in the financial sector. In getting this recognition, the MEA Finance Awards celebrates AFS’s companywide and leadership-driven successes. Over the past twelve months, AFS has delivered exceptional digital-led payments services and solutions to its clients while contributing to the growth and development of the payments sector overall and driving a cultural shift within the organization to nurture a workforce of inspired and passionate payments experts.

Accepting both AFS awards in the presence of over two hundred senior leaders in banking, finance, wealth and asset management, financial technology, as well as advisory and service providers to the financial industry, from across the region, Samer Soliman said: “We are honored to be recognized by MEA Finance for AFS’s superior payments solutions and human capital. We have committed to delivering only the best. We are continuously improving our customers’ experience, supported by our existing digital payment solutions and innovation, and we help businesses, merchants, and financial institutions across the region to make more transactions. These awards are dedicated to our customers, our shareholders and AFS team members for their efforts and a testament to how far we have come, over the past twelve months.”

The MEA Finance Awards recognize regional banking leaders, financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership over the past year in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their customers. Organized by MEA Finance Magazine, these awards are one of the most anticipated and high-profile events aimed at honouring the achievements of the industry, thereby acknowledging business excellence.

Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

-Ends-

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment eco-system.

A key to the growing and continued success of the company was an executive team determined to invest in the most up-to-date, leading-edge technologies. AFS is owned by a total of 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across MEA.

Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and Fintech enabler, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

AFS’s innovative approach to the provision of financial services is evidenced by a series of pioneering payment services that covers card processing services, merchant acquiring, fintech solutions and an impressive array of value-added services.

The emphasis that AFS places on innovation has positioned the company as a driving market force, delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including digital mobile wallets, customer orientated Merchant Acquiring services; Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution Al Rateb, global Contact Centers and much more.

Trusted by businesses across the region AFS has been recognized as the “Best New Payment Solutions Provider for MSME Business Bahrain 2022" by Global Business Magazine, the “Leading Payments Innovator Bahrain 2022” by Global Business Outlook and the “Best Payment Solution Provider Bahrain Bahrain 2022” by Global Banking & Finance Review.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.