Arab Contractors for Facility Management and JK Facilities, specialised in managing commercial centers and malls, has inked a cooperation agreement to expand in field of project and facilities management and exchange experiences in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East.

The memorandum of cooperation (MoC) was signed by Chairperson and Managing Director of the Arab Contractors for Facilities Management Major General Mohamed Mandour, CEO of JOUD Investments and President of JK Facilities, a sister company of JOUD Investments, Tamer Shaker Abdel Rahman.

Economic and Financial Advisor to the Arab Contractors for Facilities Management and head of the International Financial Economics at Cairo University Dr. Hassan Mounir El-Sady, and Executive Director of JK Facilities Aysal Khalifa, as well as, a number of senior officials of the two companies have witnessed the MoC signature.

CEO of JOUD Investments and President of JK Facilities Tamer Shaker Abdel Rahman stated that the company has a plan to expand in such strategic partnerships extensively during the current period.

Abdel Rahman said that his company is currently negotiating with a number of international entities, and it is planned that the coming period will witness the announcement of various investment projects in partnership with Saudi, Kuwaiti and Jordanian investment companies that are present in Egyptian market for the first time.

He disclosed that the urban development that Egypt is currently witnessing and the presence of a legislative environment and an attractive investment climate are factors that boost foreign investments to go to Egypt, elaborated that the results of these investments will be announced soon through an entertainment commercial project in Dokki, and many other projects in New Administrative Capital.

He further noted that the Arab Contractors for Facility Management is considered one of the well-established companies specialised in providing facilities management services including operation and maintenance work for public and private facilities for all electromechanical systems, in addition to, cleaning and guarding services. Furthermore, the company has taken serious steps to develop its businesses in line with the market requirements.

For her part, Executive Director of JK Facilities Aysal Khalifa said that the MoC comes within several alliances and agreements with international and local companies to provide management services for new projects in Egyptian market, added that the Arab Contractors for Facilities Management is an internationally known company and any other company seeks to cooperate with.

Khalifa indicated that both companies wish to expand further in Egyptian market, especially in modern mega-projects sector, especially that both companies have all necessary capabilities to support means of cooperation in local market in a way that enhances the exchange of experiences in this field.

She noted that these agreements provide more job opportunities for Egyptian youth.

She concluded, “JK Facilities is one of the companies specialised in managing commercial, administrative and medical projects, and runs overall operation and maintenance of the entire building infrastructure. Furthermore, JK Facilities provides management consulting that reduce operating costs besides providing innovative solutions commensurate with customer needs starting from design requirements and follow-up construction works to full management of projects after operating.”