The Banker magazine, owned by the Financial Times and based in London, named Arab Bank the “Middle East winner” at The Banker’s Technology Awards 2025, a recognition that celebrates excellence in financial innovation. The awards recognise the most innovative banks across the world for their digital banking initiatives that demonstrate creativity, measurable impact, and set new benchmarks for the fintech industry.

Arab Bank was selected for this award following a comprehensive evaluation process by both internal and external judging panels. The selection was based on several key criteria, including the bank’s local and regional impact, measurable performance results, and the bank’s innovative approach to developing products and delivering tailored digital solutions that address evolving customers needs.

This recognition comes as a result of Arab Bank’s continuous efforts to offer the latest and most innovative digital banking services and solutions that caters to customer needs across the different sectors and markets. It also highlights the bank’s vision for digital transformation and its continuous commitment to staying at the forefront of developments in the digital banking industry, contributing to the advancement of banking products and services.

It's worth noting that The Banker Magazine, owned by the Financial Times and based in London, named Arab Bank as “Bank of the Year in the Middle East for 2024”. Arab Bank also received the “Best Bank in the Middle East 2025” award by New York-based international publication “Global Finance”, in addition to 24 local and regional awards in recognition of its corporate and consumer digital banking services in Jordan and across Middle East markets.

