Dubai: The Arab Association of Urology (AAU) has announced a series of new initiatives, supported by Saudi-based SAJA Pharmaceuticals, to promote effective scientific and training programs to improve the practice of Urology in the region through its education platform, the Arab School of Urology (ASU). The AAU and ASU also pledged to promote numerous public awareness programs for various preventable health issues faced by men and women.

The announcement was made during an event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai where the Dr Yasser Farahat, Secretary-General of the Arab Association of Urology, and Dr. Mohammed Khalil, CEO of SAJA, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to mark the beginning of the strategic collaboration between the two organizations.

AAU and SAJA have collaborated in the past to promote awareness about various urological health issues and will continue their support for such programs in the future.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Dr Yasser Farahat, Secretary-General of the Arab Association of Urology of AAU, said, “This strategic collaboration will strengthen our objectives and current mandate for the learning and development of Urologists. It is also going to be a major steppingstone in the learning, development, and community awareness for the field of urology in the Arab world.”

Dr. Mohammed Khalil, CEO of SAJA Pharmaceuticals, said, “SAJA Pharmaceuticals has a long-term vision to promote learning and medicine accessible for all and ensure community reach to diversified therapeutic areas including urology. This is why we are pleased to partner with AAU and ASU to enhance the upskilling of urology professionals and raise awareness about key health issues. Through this partnership, we believe we can facilitate improved quality of care, as well as superior health outcomes for all our patients.”

The AAU, which is the largest urological association in the Middle East and has members from all over the Arab world, founded the ASU in 2017 as its educational platform. ASU’s mission is to provide the knowledge and surgical skills necessary in the urology field through a combination of online education, master classes, live surgery events and hands-on training.

“The latest science and training programs being introduced at the ASU aim to enable urology professionals to upskill their current knowledge and skill levels by teaching them the latest technologies, practices and ideas emerging in the field of Urology. We want to help Urologists of the Arab world to continue enhancing and updating what they currently know with the newest discoveries and innovations that are made in the field. Science and medicine are always evolving, and it is our duty to never stop learning to ensure that we give our patients the best possible care,” added Dr Farahat.

This training opportunity at the ASU will also place an emphasis on creating long-term awareness of key urinary health issues like urinary incontinence Awareness, overactive bladder (OAB) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

-Ends-

About SAJA Pharmaceuticals

SAJA Pharmaceuticals is a joint venture between the premier Saudi healthcare company FMTI Holding; Tamer Industries; and two of the leading Japanese Pharmaceutical companies which are Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd and Astellas Pharma Inc.

SAJA was established in 1996 and it’s expanding geographically and diversifying its unique portfolio to provide the society with innovative, high-quality medications in different therapeutic areas.

SAJA has a leading role in the field of men’s health medicines, aiming to be the preferred and trusted partner for the health care provider as we are passionately committed to healthier lives

This unique value offered by SAJA to the healthcare society entitled it to be at the forefront of pharmaceutical companies in the UAE country, achieving a growth rate of 48.6% over the last year, according to reports received from the competent authorities

For additional information, please visit https://www.sajapharma.com/.

About Arab Association of Urology

Arab Association of Urology (AAU) is a non-profit organization established in 1996 with a mission to connect all Arab national societies to provide their members with a high standard of education, research, and clinical practice in the field of urology.

AAU is a suitable platform offering not only world-class services, which includes an in-depth understanding of the AAU member’s needs, but as an international association which has ample experience in the Arab region to help improve the practice of urology, education, and training over the long term.

For additional information, please visit https://www.araburology.org/.

About Arab School of Urology

The Arab School of Urology (ASU) was founded in 2017 as an educational platform of the Arab Association of Urology (AAU). ASU delivers intellectual and surgical skills education through multidisciplinary approach including online education, master classes, live surgery events, and hands-on training. These educational models cover the main disciplines of minimally invasive laparoscopic and endourological techniques, onco-urology, functional urology, pelvic reconstructive surgery and andrology & male reproductive.

For additional information, please visit https://arabschoolofurology.com/.

For media queries, please contact

Saad Aqueel

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

saad@watermelonme.com