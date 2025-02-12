Abu Dhabi, UAE – AquaChemie, a key player in the regional chemicals sector, has unveiled AquaChemie Global Chemicals (ACGC), a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), setting a new benchmark for specialty chemical manufacturing in the Middle East. Built on 25,804 square meters with an initial investment of $25 million, the facility marks a major milestone in AquaChemie’s growth and directly supports the UAE’s ‘Make IT in the Emirates’ vision—driving local innovation, industrial independence, and supply chain resilience.

The GCC specialty chemicals market was valued at around USD 832.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1,206.26 billion by 2032, poised to deliver a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Of these, the major factors contributing to such growth are increased investments in the construction, oil and gas, and automotive industries.

The new plant will cater to the rising demand for oil and gas upstream chemicals, especially for ADNOC and other key players in the region, while also meeting the needs of industries like paints, coatings, and construction. Until now, the region relied heavily on imported specialty chemicals—a costly, time-consuming process. AquaChemie’s new facility changes that by localizing production, reducing costs, and shortening lead times.

“This plant is not just about infrastructure. It’s about creating solutions, empowering industries, and driving sustainable growth,” said Mr. Anandkumar, Founder and Managing Director of AquaChemie."We are committed to contributing to the UAE’s ‘Make IT in the Emirates’ initiative, ensuring our industries have access to world-class, locally made chemical solutions."

Being strategically located in KEZAD, AquaChemie enjoys key advantages like reduced utility costs, tax exemptions, duty benefits, and a seamless export network within the GCC. These savings are passed directly to customers, making operations more efficient and cost-effective.

The plant features:

Advanced manufacturing (Reactors) for both liquid and solid chemical processing

Precision Blending and Mixing Technologies

Dedicated R&D Infrastructure for product innovation and quality control

7,200 Metric Tons of Storage Capacity and Four Liquid Storage Tanks

The launch of this facility is timely. Supply chain disruptions in recent years have shown how critical it is for global companies to have reliable, local partners. AquaChemie’s facility addresses this need, offering consistent, high-quality products while improving supply chain resilience.

Ms. Shobitha Anand, Executive Director of AquaChemie Global Chemicals, emphasized the bigger picture: "The supply chain challenges of the past four years were a wake-up call. This facility isn’t just an investment for us—it’s a solution for the entire industry. We’re here to offer continuity, reliability, and innovation right at the source."

She added: "Our plant is more than just a production hub. It’s a symbol of what’s possible when local manufacturing meets global standards. We are shaping the future of specialty chemicals in the region, and this is only the beginning."

Sustainability is at the heart of AquaChemie’s operations. The facility adheres to global environmental standards and has earned the Certified Green Industry Label from the Environmental Agency – Abu Dhabi. Companies key sustainability initiatives include: Emission Control and Real-Time Monitoring, Partnerships with Tadweer for eco-friendly waste disposal and Tree-Planting Projects to reduce carbon impact.

For decades, the GCC’s chemical industry has grown on the back of its rich hydrocarbon resources and strategic downstream investments. AquaChemie’s new facility builds on this momentum, boosting the UAE’s chemical production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports.

“This facility is a proud milestone for AquaChemie and a vital step for the region’s industrial evolution,” said Mr. Anandkumar. “We are here to grow with the region, innovate for the future, and create meaningful change in the chemical sector.”

For more information, visit www.aquachemie.com and explore how AquaChemie is shaping the future of specialty and industrial chemicals.

About AquaChemie

Established in 2008, AquaChemie has grown into one of the leading chemical players in the GCC region and beyond. With a steadfast commitment to manufacturing, bulk distribution, and value-added services, the company has invested over $200 million in assets and infrastructure across the region.

Operating across diverse industries—including Oil & Gas upstream and downstream, Power & Desalination, Fertilizer, Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, and Metals—AquaChemie has solidified its reputation for providing high quality products & reliable solutions for the costumers. Its strategic partnership with Kurita Japan, a global leader in water and process treatment chemicals, has further positioned the company as a frontrunner in the specialty chemicals sector.

Founded by Mr. Anandkumar, AquaChemie is built on the pillars of reliability, safety, and customer-centric solutions. Over the years, the company has taken bold strides, including the establishment of seven specialty chemicals manufacturing plants in GCC and India.

A defining milestone in AquaChemie’s journey came with the formation of AquaChemie Global Chemicals (ACGC), KEZAD marking a new era of localization, innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the industry.



For more information, visit: www.aquachemie.com