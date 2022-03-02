Aqaba, Jordan – Mr. Poulsen joined A.P. Moller-Maersk, the parent company of APM Terminals, in 2008 and has held several international posts since. His focus as CCO will be on commercial, business development and marketing activities.

Since 2018, Mathias has been part of the successful transformation of Maersk Container Industry as Chief Procurement Officer. Previously, he was head of Procurement at the Maersk Liner Operations Cluster based in Shanghai, where he negotiated and managed some of Maersk’s biggest terminal contracts.

CEO of ACT Søren Kofoed Jensen said, “Mathias brings significant customer insight and his understanding of the customer journey, his experience will be a real asset in delivering high quality service to our customers.”

Mathias added, “I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to meeting our customers and support them in developing the enormous business potential in Jordan to its fullest.”

ACT is determined to build on its track record of reliable, safe and efficient operations, increase customer satisfaction and maintain its active role in promoting Aqaba and Jordan as a strategic regional trading hub.

