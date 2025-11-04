Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, has announced its key operational results for October 2025, reinforcing its position as a vital enabler of national and regional supply chains.

During the past month, ACT achieved the following performance metrics:

Total Throughput: [88,792] TEUs

Full Import: [45,680] TEUs

Full Export: [11,471] TEUs

Vessels Handled: [50]

Truck Transactions: [50,366]

Transit Cargo: [6,194] TEUs

These figures underscore ACT’s continued role as a strategic logistics hub serving Jordan and the broader Levant region. The terminal’s operations facilitate seamless cargo movement, linking global trade routes with regional markets.

In terms of year-on-year volume, total throughput was up by 24.4%, reflecting both seasonal trade flows and the evolving dynamics of global shipping.

ACT remains steadfast in its commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric service, and long-term investment in infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainable practices. As part of its future vision, the terminal continues to upgrade its capabilities to meet the growing demands of regional trade and ensure a reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible logistics gateway.