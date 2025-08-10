Aqaba, Jordan — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has renewed its partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA), marking the 9th year in a row of a successful collaboration between the two entities. This partnership amplifies the distribution of food parcels to the beneficiaries. The agreement was formalized by Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of ACT, and Samer Balkar, Director General of TUA.

Commenting on this occasion, Harald Nijhof said, “Our long-standing partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali is a source of immense pride for us at ACT. We believe deeply in their vital mission of bringing sustainable food aid to Jordanian families, and this collaboration is a cornerstone of our commitment to actively supporting the local community. It's a testament to what can be achieved through consistent, values-driven partnership.”

Samer Balkar, Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, also expressed his appreciation for the continued collaboration: “Our partnership with Aqaba Container Terminal is built on shared values of responsibility, sustainability, and compassion. For nine years, ACT has stood by Tkiyet Um Ali in our mission to fight hunger and support the most vulnerable families across Jordan. This continued collaboration reflects the true spirit of corporate citizenship, and we are proud to work hand-in-hand to create lasting impact.”

Committed to enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves, ACT has established partnerships with NGOs and community-based organizations in Jordan. These include Tkiyet Um Ali, King Hussein Cancer Foundation, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, and Helping Hands among others.

It is worth noting that ACT is committed to broadening its impact by expanding support to more beneficiaries across three key areas: education, environment, and well-being. This strategic direction underpins its strategy and reflects its deep-seated belief in making a tangible difference to shape a better tomorrow.

Tkiyet Um Ali is the first initiative of its kind in the Arab world, working to eradicate hunger through sustainable food aid. It provides monthly food parcels to the most vulnerable families across all governorates of Jordan, ensuring long-term support rooted in dignity and social solidarity.