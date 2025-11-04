Dubai, UAE – APT Global, the Dubai-headquartered marine and offshore engineering services provider, has announced the publication of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, alongside the opening of a sustainability-focused accommodation facility, Hayat Haven, for 400 workers.

The two milestones serve to highlight the company’s strategic focus on improving its environmental footprint, establishing transparent governance practices, and prioritising employee wellbeing across its operations.

Highlights from APT Global’s ESG report

The company’s inaugural ESG report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s achievements in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence over the past year.

Environmental and GHG achievements

On the environmental front, APT Global cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 22% through the usage of cleaner fuels, implementing better vessel drydocking schedules, and employing upgraded energy management systems.

In 2024, it successfully diverted 68% of waste from landfills via recycling and material recovery programmes. Water consumption per project dropped by 19% through the use of recycling systems and leak detection.

In addition, APT Global launched a new Marine Habitat Protection Programme, implementing stricter controls on underwater operations and waste discharge.

Social responsibility and workforce development milestones

This past year, APT Global logged more than 45,000 hours of employee training, covering safety, technical upskilling, and leadership development. The company also achieved a significant zero lost-time injury (LTI) rate for over 2 million man-hours in select projects, reaffirming its safety-first culture.

Showcasing an increased focus on diversity and inclusion, women currently hold 27% of leadership positions in engineering and support roles at APT Global. The company has also strengthened community partnerships through education sponsorships and coastal clean-up campaigns across the UAE and India.

Progress in governance and transparency

In the report, APT Global announced the introduction of quarterly ESG reporting with independent verification of sustainability data to ensure transparency. It has further strengthened internal audit frameworks and implemented an ESG-linked risk management system across regional operations. Supplier vetting and anti-corruption policies have also been updated to ensure its commitment to ethical business conduct.

“Publishing our first ESG report marks a defining moment in APT Global’s journey,” said Anil Abraham, Chief Executive Officer of APT Global. “As a company serving global energy and maritime infrastructure, we see sustainability as integral to our competitiveness and our duty to society. These achievements reflect not just policy but action, accountability, and measurable progress.”

Hayat Haven: Upgrading worker housing standards

As part of its ESG strategy, APT Global has also inaugurated Hayat Haven, a world-class staff accommodation facility designed for 400 personnel. Featuring sustainable design, the purpose-built accommodation facility uses energy-efficient systems that cut electricity consumption by 30% compared to standard worker housing.

The facility incorporates optimised natural ventilation and solar-assisted water heating systems, with safe, modern, and comfortable living quarters equipped for full digital connectivity. It also includes recreational, fitness, and wellness facilities, alongside robust fire safety and emergency response infrastructure.

APT Global says the investment reflects its view that sustainability begins with people, and emphasises the importance of workforce wellbeing and welfare by providing accommodation that reflects the company’s core ethos of excellence with care.

Building a more sustainable maritime sector

Continuing to expand its footprint, APT Global prioritises sustainability initiatives that support the transition to a more eco-friendly, safer, and more inclusive maritime industry. The company is also dedicated to pioneering greener marine engineering practices, integrating planet-friendly innovation into vessel construction, drydocking, offshore wind projects, and ship recycling, with the goal of furthering its ESG agenda and achieving its short- and long-term sustainability goals.

The launch of APT Global’s inaugural ESG report and the unveiling of Hayat Haven took place at a celebratory event in Dubai, graced by the presence of senior government officials, industry representatives, financial partners, and sustainability experts.

Link to the ESG report: https://www.aptglobalmarine.com/uploads/APT%20Global-ESG%20Report.pdf

About APT Global

Founded in Dubai in 2003, APT Global provides a wide range of solutions for global maritime and energy organisations, including offshore wind, marine construction, shipbuilding, drydocking, and ship recycling services. The company employs over 1,800 professionals and operates across the UAE, Qatar, India, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Taiwan, and the United States.

https://www.aptglobalmarine.com/

