Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AppsFlyer, the global leader in marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has announced the launch of an industry-leading AI enhancement layer on top of its Protect360 fraud prevention solution. Designed to address the growing challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics, the new AI layer leverages multiple machine learning models to deliver unmatched fraud detection and deterrence capabilities — offering customers greater protection, accuracy, and real-time fraud mitigation.

AppsFlyer’s new AI-driven layer strengthens Protect360 to stay ahead of fraudsters’ new methods, enhancing its ability to detect and deter fraud in real time. While marketers have developed new strategies and campaigns across a multitude of platforms to reach real users, they have simultaneously faced a consistent stream of fraudulent activities and bot capabilities. With a prediction by Juniper Research that $170 billion will be lost to ad fraud by 2028, coupled with inefficiently targeted campaigns, marketers must find ways to maintain reliable and trusted data across multiple campaigns and networks.

"Our new AI layer marks a significant advancement in fraud detection and prevention," said Alex Yip, Director of Product Discovery at AppsFlyer. "By incorporating cutting-edge AI models into Protect360, we’re delivering faster, more accurate fraud detection and empowering our customers to make better decisions with trustworthy data. The result is a solution that not only detects fraud but also actively deters future fraud attempts, enabling businesses to focus on growth without the threat of fraudulent data. Marketers’ money can go towards acquiring real users, generating real revenue, and improving key revenue metrics like customer lifetime value."

The new AI-powered Protect360 is now out of beta and being used by customers across various industries, including gaming and finance. These businesses have reported significant improvements in fraud detection, deterrence, and data reliability, enabling them to optimize campaigns with greater confidence.

Key Benefits of AppsFlyer’s New AI Layer:

8X Faster Fraud Detection : The AI layer identifies fraudulent activity up to 8X faster, helping businesses avoid substantial financial losses and data inaccuracies.

: The AI layer identifies fraudulent activity up to 8X faster, helping businesses avoid substantial financial losses and data inaccuracies. 14X Improved Deterrence : Fraud attempts are caught and mitigated 14X faster, significantly reducing the window for fraudsters to exploit new bypasses and loopholes.

: Fraud attempts are caught and mitigated 14X faster, significantly reducing the window for fraudsters to exploit new bypasses and loopholes. Greater than 90% Efficacy : The AI maintains over 90% fraud detection efficacy even after a fraud bypass, with an average of just 9% decline in detection accuracy.

: The AI maintains over 90% fraud detection efficacy even after a fraud bypass, with an average of just 9% decline in detection accuracy. 7X Enhanced Accuracy : The AI-powered Protect360 ensures a 7X improvement in detection accuracy.

: The AI-powered Protect360 ensures a 7X improvement in detection accuracy. Real-time Fraud Detection: Identifies up to 60% more post-attribution fraud in real-time compared to previous models.

By processing a vast amount of data points, the product offers more deterministic detection, enabling faster responses to emerging threats and abuse attempts. Additionally, with campaigns running across multiple channels and regions, fraud can compromise data accuracy, leading to poor optimization and decision-making. AppsFlyer’s AI-enhanced Protect360 provides marketers across all industries with a reliable, robust solution to safeguard their campaigns and maintain trust in their data.

“AppsFlyer Protect360 has been helping us combat ongoing fraud, and with the added AI, we’ve gained an additional layer of protection to detect and block even more illegitimate traffic,” said Gabriel Sampai, Senior Growth Manager at Nomad. “This has shown up most importantly with a decrease in fraudulent installs, aiding in the deterrence of illegitimate activity as a whole, from the start. Not only will this help our bottom line revenue numbers, but will give us a clearer picture of our data sets, enabling us to evolve our marketing strategies moving forward.”

Find more information about AppsFlyer’s Protect360 here.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room, and privacy preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 10,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.