Visa Everywhere Initiative tasks fintech startups with solving today’s most pressing payments and commerce challenges, with monetary prizes, global exposure, and validation from one of the world’s most trusted brands.

Since launching in 2015, VEI has helped more than 15,000 startups from over 100 countries collectively secure more than AED175B ($48B) in funding.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Applications are now open in UAE for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) edition of the 2024 Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global open innovation program and competition that sees fintech startups pitch their solutions to solve tomorrow’s payment and commerce challenges.

In addition to equity-free funding, VEI winners gain access and exposure to Visa’s vast networks of partners in the banking, merchant, venture capital, and government sectors. The winners also benefit from receiving recognition from one of the world’s most trusted and valuable brands.

With applications until May 6th, this year’s VEI will see a virtual CEMEA competition on July 17. The startup that wins at the CEMEA finale will participate in the global finale – competing against winners from Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America – at the TechCrunch Disrupt event in San Francisco on October 29th, 2024.

“The Visa Everywhere Initiative is a powerful platform that empowers and uplifts fintechs and entrepreneurs to showcase the most ground-breaking, impactful solutions solving tomorrow’s challenges in the world of payments and commerce,” said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE.

“Fintechs have the potential to offer broad social benefits to the markets they operate in – particularly when it comes to providing financial services to those who have traditionally been underserved. At Visa, we believe access to the digital economy drives equitable, inclusive growth, and VEI is an important means of supporting the growth journey of fintechs in UAE – helping them take small but significant steps towards making an impact.”

The program first launched in the US in 2015 and quickly expanded into a global program. To date, nearly 15,000 startups have participated, and have collectively raised over AED175B ($48 billion USD) in funding. VEI 2023 saw Nigeria’s Drugstock take home the VEI global grand prize of AED183,000 ($50,000 USD), as well as the Audience Favorite prize of AED36,700 ($10,000 USD).

What we are looking for

We are looking for products that deliver innovative payment and commerce solutions to consumers and businesses prioritizing fintech startups with the following technologies:

Emerging spaces

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data/Open Banking

Cloud Computing

Digital identity and Biometrics

Cybersecurity and Privacy

Fraud and Risk

Alternative Finance

Alternative Lending

Loyalty of the Future

Money Movers

Remittance

P2P and Transfers

Cross Border Payments

B2C (Disbursements)

B2B Payments Orchestration

Enablers (Commerce and Banking)

Online Marketplaces and Ecommerce

Embedded Finance

Core Banking and Bank Enablers

Fintech Aggregators

Digital Acceptance

BaaS

Neo Banks and Brokerages

Neo Banks/Digital Banks

MNOs

Digital Brokerages

Digital Wallets

Lending

Commercial Lending

BNPL

Consumer Lending

Capital Providers

Social, Creator, and Gaming

Creator Platforms and Services

NFT Marketplaces

Collectables

Gaming Wallets and Tokenization

In Game payments and transactions

Gig Economy Enabler

Other categories for 2024

Sustainable fintechs

Risk

Prizes

Monetary prizes will be awarded at the CEMEA regional and global competitions:

VEI CEMEA Regionals 1st place: AED73,000 ($20,000 USD)

VEI CEMEA Regionals Audience Favorites: AED36,700 ($10,000 USD)

VEI Global Finals 1st Place: AED367,000 ($100,000 USD)

VEI Global Finals Audience Favorite: AED73,000 ($20,000 USD)

The application deadline for VEI CEMEA is May 6th. For more information about VEI, please visit Visa Everywhere Initiative I Startup competition 2024 | Visa

