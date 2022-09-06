Doha, Qatar: – Qatar Science & Technology Park has announced that cycle 13 of its XLR8 program is now open for applications from September 7 to October 8, with the program itself launching in January 2023.

This year, the winning team will be awarded QR 150k, with QR 100k granted to those in second place, for the entrepreneurs to use in continuing the development of their businesses. The teams will also be provided a workspace in Qatar Science and Technology Park’s (QSTP) Innovation Hub, as well as ongoing mentoring as they proceed with commercializing their innovative products or services.

XLR8 is a 5-month program that helps promising innovators and entrepreneurs determine if their tech-based ideas have commercial viability by giving entrepreneurs the tools needed to assess market fit, customer traction, and investor awareness.

“At QSTP, we have a longstanding commitment to nurturing local innovators throughout their journey to transform tech-based ideas into commercially viable businesses,” said Hayfa Al-Abdulla, Innovation Director, QSTP.

“As a result of the funding and support we provide to entrepreneurs to help their businesses grow, we are able to strengthen Qatar’s private sector and promote the development of cutting-edge products and services that address national and global market needs. I invite Qatar’s most innovative entrepreneurs to apply for this year’s program, which promises to be our most dynamic and rewarding cycle yet.”

Qatar-based teams of up to five members are eligible for the program. Successful applicants will be working on impactful solutions to real-life industry problems through technology and innovation. Throughout the program, teams will have access to world-class working spaces, mentoring and networking opportunities with other successful entrepreneurs.

Through its flagship accelerator program, QSTP, a member of Qatar Foundation, equips ambitious entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and mentorship to transform their tech-based ideas into validated prototypes. It has inspired hundreds of local innovators to pursue their ambitions and develop their skills by helping them to refine their business models and launch a go-to-market strategy.

XLR8 was created seven years ago, and since then, 30 startups have been launched via the program, with more than 170 teams and around 430 individuals participating. Having secured further investment, a number of XLR8 graduated startups such as Stellic, WakeCap and EasyBroadcast are now expanding internationally.

For more details about the XLR8 program and to apply for this year’s cycle, please visit https://qstp.org.qa/xlr8/

-Ends-

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa