Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) Research Division is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals 2023.

The highly coveted program is designed to give Qatari nationals and long-term residents of Qatar who have recently graduated from college the opportunity to acquire fundamental research skills and experience to help them kick-start successful careers in biomedical research.

The training program was first launched in 2011 and has successfully been running for over 10 cycles. For the coming cycle, it is scheduled to run from September 3, 2023 to June 27, 2024. The trainees will undergo a ten-month dual-modality training program with four months of in-class learning consisting of training in data analysis, clinical research, research administration, and introduction to writing and communication skills for research scientists.

The participants will work alongside WCM-Q’s world-leading research scientists and will gain practical laboratory skills, familiarity with research administration, knowledge of how to conduct clinical research projects, and the chance to contribute to ongoing scientific studies being carried out at WCM-Q.

Those interested should submit their application on or before Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Although the program targets recent bachelor’s degree graduates who are interested in pursuing a career as a bench or clinical researcher, applications from nationals and long-term residents at any career stage are welcomed irrespective of their discipline. The applicants need not have a degree in biology or a biology-related field but must have interest in research. The training program is a full-time commitment and trainees receive a certificate upon completion.

The highly successful program is fully funded by WCM-Q, a Qatar Foundation partner university. Graduates from previous cycles have gone on to publish in leading journals, have been accepted to graduate school programs in Qatar and abroad, and have established prestigious careers in biomedical research at institutions across Qatar.

For more information or to submit an application to join the Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals, visit this link.

Interested applicants can also contact the research training team for more information at brtp@qatar-med.cornell.edu.

