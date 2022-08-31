Cairo, Egypt: In what has become an annual tradition, Apple’s customers and the press have come to expect new hardware product updates and releases in September, starting in 2020. This year is no exception, with the iPhone 14 line expected to be the star of Apple's “Far Out” September event.

Leaks are still coming in and at this point, we already know what to expect of the new iPhone 14 series, especially what could be the final design of the product, specs, and potential models to be introduced.

According to a Chinese tipster, the phone will be released in several models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

No notch:

Apple is rumored to give its iPhone 14 models a no-notch display, replacing the ‘notch’, which was debuted with the 2017’s ‌iPhone‌ X, with just a pill shaped cutout and a hole punch for the front camera.

Larger front camera bump:

The latest leaks point to an improved ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 models, representing Apple's biggest front-facing smartphone camera upgrade in years. It is expected to be fitted with a network port and feature faster speeds thanks to WiFi 6E support.

Under-the-screen camera:

Numerous reports have indicated that Apple is reportedly including an under-the-screen camera in its futures product releases, to replace the top notch, a feature already available in the previous MacBook series.

