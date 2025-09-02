New suite delivers real-time insight into trackers, permissions, risky domains, and PII, helping enterprises meet compliance and safeguard customer data.

United Arab Emirates - Appknox, a mobile application security company, today announced the launch of Privacy Shield, a suite of tools that enables organizations to identify and manage privacy risks within mobile applications. Developed in response to new data protection requirements across the GCC including the UAE Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and Saudi Arabia’s Data Protection Law, the suite helps enterprises strengthen compliance, safeguard personal data, and build digital trust in line with global standards such as GDPR and HIPAA.

With mobile apps projected to generate over $522 billion in global revenue by 2026, mobile apps have become indispensable to enterprise strategies across industries, from financial services to e-commerce and public services. Yet many organizations still lack visibility into how personal data is collected, stored, and shared through SDKs, permissions, and data flows. These blind spots often expose sensitive information, resulting in compliance failures and costly breaches.

Privacy Shield addresses this gap by providing real-time, actionable insight into mobile data handling through four core capabilities that work in unison to tackle the most common sources of privacy exposure. It begins with Tracker Identification, which scans for hidden third-party trackers that may collect user data without oversight or consent. Complementing this is Permissions Monitoring, which highlights unnecessary or excessive app permissions that could increase privacy risks. To address compliance at the network level, Risky Domain Access Detection identifies outbound connections to servers in sanctioned or high-risk jurisdictions, enabling geo-specific risk assessments. Finally, PII Detection maps where personally identifiable information is stored, processed, or transmitted, helping organizations ensure their data handling practices remain aligned with evolving privacy regulations.

“The GCC is setting a new benchmark for digital trust with its data protection laws,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-Founder of Appknox. “Privacy Shield reflects our commitment to supporting that vision. It gives enterprises the clarity they’ve been missing inside their mobile apps, so they can meet compliance requirements with confidence and maintain the trust of the customers they serve.”

The new suite complements Appknox’s broader portfolio of mobile security solutions including static analysis, dynamic testing, API testing, SBOM, and penetration testing delivering end-to-end coverage across both security and compliance. Already trusted by more than 100 global enterprises, Appknox helps organizations safeguard their apps, save thousands of hours in risk remediation, and keep security and privacy at the core of their digital strategies.

About Appknox

Appknox is a global leader in mobile application security, offering advanced testing solutions, including SAST, DAST, API testing, SBOM, Penetration Testing, and Storeknox. With a focus on identifying AI vulnerabilities, Appknox ensures unparalleled security coverage. Trusted by organizations in over 60 countries, including top banks, conglomerates, and government bodies, Appknox’s solutions are designed for seamless integration with CI/CD pipelines, empowering businesses to protect their mobile apps while meeting stringent global and local compliance requirements. Learn more about Appknox’s AI-powered solutions at https://appknox.com/

Media Contact

mai.medhat@proglobal.agency