The partnership will enable the residents in UAE to avail GOQii’s comprehensive digital diabetes care program at Harley International Medical Clinic

Harley International Medical Clinic To promote gamified holistic health management using GOQii Health Metaverse

Harley International Medical Clinic of AppCorp Global, a multi-billion transnational company, announces its partnership with GOQii, a healthcare innovation company. As a result of this partnership, UAE residents will now be able to access a comprehensive digital diabetes care program. The announcement was made at GOQii's annual event 'Reimagine Health in the Metaverse' at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on December 8, 2022.

Harley International Medical Clinic will be enrolling users with diabetes on the GOQii health platform and helping them manage their diabetes. The GOQii Diabetes Care program is implemented to help people with diabetes to manage their condition and take ownership of their health with external help and expert guidance.

A comprehensive digital platform will be used to onboard each user and provide them with technology and coaches that will help them change their lifestyle and control their HbA1C values. In addition to creating a virtual avatar, each user can also link that avatar to their GOQii Age. The users could enjoy getting younger digitally, share it with their friends, and be continuously motivated to maintain their healthy lifestyles.

Hala Bhat, CEO of Harley International Medical Clinic said, “We would like to support Dubai’s vision to become a global center for the metaverse, through technological advancements in the healthcare sector by offering preventative health care and improved patient safety to diabetic patients.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, Board Director of AppCorp Global said,” Harley International Medical Clinic’s partnership with GOQii will set the benchmark for immersive virtual patient experience. In line with the UAE’s leading position on the global health map, we constantly strive to advance the health services that we provide by embracing advanced technologies, developing treatment protocols, and abiding by the highest standards of medical services. Harley International Medical Clinic’s introduction to the Health Metaverse is a stepping stone in this direction.

Vishal Gondal, Founder, and CEO of GOQii, commented: “We are excited to partner with Harley International Medical Clinic. We are focused on digital health and preventive health, delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification and healthcare rewards. The digital health and fitness metaverse further enable real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage end-consumers to become fit and healthy. Together, with Harley International Medical Clinic, we will help people manage diabetes and take accountability of their health with expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes,”

GOQii’s metaverse is committed to driving innovation within the healthcare industry, as the company seeks to address the complex challenges of healthcare accessibility and affordability. GOQii was invited to present at The Dubai Metaverse Assembly in September. The global event brought together regional and international experts in Dubai to shape the future of the metaverse and explore its promise and potential applications. The assembly positioned Dubai as one of the most promising cities in the world by investing in promising economic opportunities, adopting and deploying metaverse technology, and developing digital infrastructure that supports global transformations and the digital economy. GOQii had also presented at the GITEX GLOBAL the world’s largest tech show and has committed to investing and expanding its base in the GCC Area.

GOQii and Harley International Medical clinic will ensure that Dubai Health Authority compliance is followed with all local guidelines and foster innovation in the digital health space.

About Harley International Medical Clinic

Harley International Medical Center is a Joint Venture between AppCorp Global and Lal’s Group of Companies. Born in Dubai, UAE, AppCorp Global is a multi-billion transnational company, operating across 14 countries around the world. The vision is to deliver exponential value and happiness for all stakeholders, by identifying the gaps in basic to complex consumer needs and fulfilling them. Lal’s Group has consistently explored the prospects of further reaching out to fresh markets and new possibilities and caters to consumers with a combined retail space of over 2.5 million square feet, 90 retail outlets, numerous leading global brands, and a growing portfolio of Group’s own, many of which are market leaders in their category.

True to our reputation, Harley International Medical Clinic has grown by leaps and bounds, adding experienced doctors from various faculties, nationalities, and reputed institutes. Our teams work together and deliver desired treatment outcomes with complete confidentiality of patients and transparency of the treatment. Harley International Medical Clinic was first established in 2005 in the emirate of Dubai to provide quality healthcare to the residents and the community at large. We take pride in the quality of care offered by our esteemed panel of doctors, coming from varied experiences in their specialty, and a wide range of treatment protocols.

About GOQii

Founded in 2014 by serial entrepreneur and gaming guru, Vishal Gondal, GOQii is empowering consumers globally to lead healthier and better lives. GOQii’s smart-tech- enabled healthcare platform brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem. Its Smart Health Ecosystem integrates tools for real-time personalized coaching, an explosive high-growth health e-commerce store, scheduling health check-ups, a health locker, and a unique ‘GOQii Cash’ program where healthy behavior is rewarded with cash discounts and insurance discounts based on health management data. Given the state of ‘Sickcare’ delivery infrastructure in India, the company strongly believes that preventive healthcare is the only viable, long-term, mass-market solution. As one of the official partners of the ‘Fit India Movement’ GOQii is a strong supporter of Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of making 130 crore Indians fit and healthy. GOQii counts marquee investors like Animoca Brands,

Mitsui, Megadelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Mr. Ratan Tata, and Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma.