Exclusive Rewards from December 29th to 31st at 36 Top Apparel Group Brands

Apparel Group's loyalty program, Club Apparel, is set to enhance the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) experience with a spectacular offer. From December 29th to 31st, Club Apparel members will have the exclusive opportunity to earn five times the usual reward points on their purchases across a diverse array of participating brands.

The campaign, aligning with the Dubai Shopping Festival’s spirit, includes over 36 distinguished brands such as Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Ardene, ACO, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, BBZ, Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, F5, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Hema, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie en Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, New Yorker, Nine west, R&B, R&B Kids, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger, TOMS.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said "Our engagement in the Dubai Shopping Festival aligns perfectly with the government's vision of economic growth and retail innovation. By participating in DSF, Club Apparel is not just providing an exceptional shopping experience but also contributing to the broader economic landscape of Dubai. This is part of our continued commitment to drive retail excellence and offer outstanding value to our customers, supporting Dubai's mission to remain at the forefront of the global retail industry."

The DSF, in partnership with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, is a key event in transforming Dubai into a dynamic hub of shopping and entertainment. It significantly boosts the region's retail and tourism industries by offering unique experiences and exclusive rewards, thus reinforcing Dubai's position as a top global destination for shopping and leisure.

Club Apparel's participation in the Dubai Shopping Festival is part of a larger strategy to offer more value and a better shopping experience to its members. The campaign is open to all Club Apparel members, including those who join during the festival period.

For more information on the campaign and Club Apparel membership details, visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/club-apparel/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/