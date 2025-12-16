Dubai, UAE - Apparel Group, in partnership with Marquee Brands, proudly hosted global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart for the official grand opening of her flagship store at Mall of the Emirates. The event marked a milestone in the partnership, bringing Stewart’s signature approach to inspired living to the UAE.

The event commenced with a ceremonial curtain opening led by Martha Stewart alongside Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, setting the stage for an inspiring panel discussion on Women Building Legacies. The conversation, moderated by Priti Malik, saw both Martha and Mrs. Ved share insights on creativity, entrepreneurship, and building enduring global brands, resonating deeply with attendees and industry leaders.

Key influencers and media partners were invited to engage with the speakers during the Q&A session, and had the unique opportunity to receive personally signed copies of Martha Stewart’s books. Guests also experienced a thoughtfully curated event setting, featuring a themed flower cart, bespoke food and beverage stations, and a Polaroid photo booth capturing memorable moments. As a special touch, attendees received gift bags containing Martha-recommended bakery sets, reflecting the brand’s signature approach to beautiful, functional living.

“This opening is a celebration of creativity, design, and the art of inspired living,” said Martha Stewart. “It was wonderful to connect with audiences here in Dubai and share my vision for everyday life made extraordinary.”

Sima Ganwani Ved added, “Hosting Martha Stewart at Mall of the Emirates with Apparel Group was a true moment of pride. Her dedication to excellence and her legacy of inspiring beautiful living aligns perfectly with our mission to bring globally admired lifestyle brands to the region.”

Through this flagship launch, Apparel Group continues to strengthen its partnership with Marquee Brands, redefining retail experiences in the UAE by offering innovative, immersive, and world-class lifestyle destinations.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.