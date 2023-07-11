The newest LC Waikiki store at Salalah Grand Mall covers a space of 13,433 square feet that lets customers take pleasure in the wide range of collections for Women, Men, Kids, and Babies. The store offers the ultimate selection of colorful summer outfits, casual attire, and smart formal wear made fit for the brand’s diverse audience.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated: “This is another monumental achievement for us, as we continue to strive and prove the commitment to providing an exceptional retail experience that everyone across the region can enjoy. This strategic expansion will further fortify our brand’s market presence as we cater to our customers all over the GCC.”

LC Waikiki has continuously raised the bar in the fashion industry with its innovative designs and sophisticated ensembles. The brand looks forward to reaching more demographics and communities, promising an ever-evolving array of fresh styles and fashion-forward ideas.

In line with its strategic growth plan, Apparel Group is determined to further enhance LC Waikiki’s retail footprint across the GCC. This unwavering commitment aligns with the group's vision to make stylish, high-quality clothing accessible to individuals across the region.

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About LC WAIKIKI

Established in 1988 and operating in Turkey under the roof of LC Waikiki Magazacilik since 1997, LC Waikiki dresses the World with its “Everyone deserves to dress well” mission and “accessible fashion” mentality. LC Waikiki maintains its journey of expansion from over 34 years both domestically and internationally. Turkey’s global brand, LC Waikiki continues its operations with over 50,000 employees at more than 1250 stores across 54 countries including 40 plus stores in GCC today.

www.lcwaikiki.com