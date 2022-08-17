Leading fashion retail brand LC WAIKIKI is proud to announce the official opening of its 36th store in the GCC at Dubai Festival City, marking its 20th location in UAE.

The LC WAIKIKI store at Dubai Festival City includes a wide collection of apparel and lifestyle products catering to every member of the family. LC Waikiki offers a versatile range of high-quality fashion at great value and includes women’s on-trend modest and fashion styles, the latest in collections as well a wide range of kids assortment including Disney and Marvel.

LC Waikiki’s growing distribution and market coverage are accompanied by a distinctive strategy – to provide the best quality apparel and accessories at competitive prices.

The brand places great emphasis on customer satisfaction and strives to serve each of its customer segments with unparalleled levels of excellence during their retail journey with LC WAIKIKI.

Investing in continuous market research, the brand also keeps evolving and is tapping into new demographics and communities resonating with its brand DNA.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 17,300 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About LC WAIKIKI

Born in France, fostered in Turkey, LC Waikiki is a multi-cultural fashion brand that has continuously grown in the global market over the last 17 years. LC Waikiki today has more than 500 stores in 25 countries with over 25,500 employees and a brand range that includes clothes and accessories for men, women, and children of all ages, including babies, style-aware individuals, and families. The brand accompanies itself with a distinctive methodology – high-quality clothes at a great value. From close-fitting, stylish knitwear for men, to fashionable shoes and slippers for young girls, LC Waikiki has exactly what you need, when you need it.