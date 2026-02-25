Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), a leading global financial services provider with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced, today announces the successful licensing and opening of its new office in Qatar, marking a strategic milestone in the firm’s continued expansion across the Gulf region. This development reflects Apex Group’s long‑term commitment to supporting Qatar’s financial ecosystem and aligns with the ambitions set out in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through its presence in Qatar, Apex Group will bring its international expertise, global platform, and innovative financial solutions to the local market, supporting institutional investors, asset managers, family offices, and financial institutions as the country strengthens its position as a leading regional financial hub.

The Qatar office will also extend access to Apex Group’s capabilities, including Apex Digital 3.0, the global digital infrastructure enabling institutional adoption and distribution of on chain finance and AI Nova, the Group’s artificial intelligence technology offering. This expansion builds on Apex Group’s established footprint across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain. It reinforces the Group’s strategy to invest in high‑growth markets and partner with governments and regulators to support sustainable economic development.

The new office will serve as a platform for collaboration, knowledge transfer, and innovation, further strengthening Apex Group’s role as a trusted partner in the region’s financial transformation.

Emad Khan, CFA, has been appointed Senior Executive Officer and Country Head of Apex Group's Qatar office. With over a decade of experience in Qatar's financial sector, including prior roles at UBS, Credit Suisse, and HSBC, he will lead Apex’s local strategy and support the continued development of the institutional infrastructure underpinning Qatar’s evolving financial ecosystem.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, said:

“Receiving our license as the first regulated asset servicing company in the QFC marks an important milestone in Apex Group’s regional growth strategy. Qatar's ambition to strengthen its asset management and private capital ecosystem is both timely and strategically important. Our presence reflects a long‑term commitment to supporting its ecosystem with global expertise, innovation, and institutional standards aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Christiane El Habre, Regional Managing Director – Middle East, added:

“We see clear momentum in Qatar’s financial sector and growing demand for institutional‑grade servicing. Our new office allows us to support that progress with the standards, expertise, and discipline our clients expect, delivered directly in Doha.”

Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, commented on the significance of licensing Apex Group through the platform:

“Apex Group is a welcome addition to QFC’s financial services community, further strengthening its depth and sophistication. The firm’s presence in Qatar enhances the financial sector’s operational capabilities, governance standards and specialised expertise, elevating its appeal to international fund managers and institutional investors.”

