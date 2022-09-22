Abu Dhabi – APCO Worldwide, the global advisory and advocacy consultancy, has moved its Abu Dhabi office to Yas Creative Hub (YCH), the first purpose-built development for media, entertainment and gaming in the region. The company is located in office number 39 on podium 3, expanding its space to cater to the ever-growing needs of its clients and talents.

Complete with well-equipped workstations and state-of-the-art facilities, APCO’s new Abu Dhabi office boasts a dynamic workspace that promotes collaboration and fosters innovation among employees. It has been designed to reflect the firm’s operating principles that aim to empower its people to do great work within an inclusive, diverse and equitable culture.

APCO opened its Abu Dhabi office in the media free zone twofour54 in 2011 to better serve its Abu Dhabi-based clientele across diverse sectors including government, corporate, financial, health care, energy, defense, exhibition, real estate and industry, among others.

Muhannad Al Badri, managing director of APCO’s Abu Dhabi office, said, “we are delighted to have moved to our brand-new office within Yas Creative Hub. For more than a decade, APCO Abu Dhabi has built an impressive portfolio of clients cutting across industries through our longstanding association with twofour54. We thank twofour54 for the vital support and world-class infrastructure they offer to the content community. With our office relocating to YCH, APCO Abu Dhabi is better positioned to support the evolving requirements of our talents, while allowing for our continued growth in the local market.”

Abdulaziz Al Dosari, director of support services at twofour54, said, “twofour54 is pleased to welcome APCO to Abu Dhabi’s new home for media, entertainment and gaming. Since its inception, APCO has been an integral part of twofour54’s thriving community of top-notch media companies and content creators. As the gateway for media businesses, YCH will help them capitalize on the immense potential of Abu Dhabi’s creative ecosystem, while maximizing their reach to the broadest possible audience.”

Yas Creative Hub, a twofour54 flagship community, is the first purpose-built 270,000 sqm (2.9 million sq. ft.) connected campus that offers first-rate production facilities and business support services. Featuring a sustainable landscape design, custom-built offices, collaborative co-creating space and on-campus studios, YCH aims to enable a new generation of creative leaders through providing them with the tools and facilities to produce high-quality content and reach a regional and international audience.

For almost 40 years, APCO has been a trusted advisor and partner to private, public and non-profit clients, helping them be catalysts for progress by navigating the challenges of today, acting with agility, anticipating social risk and building organizational reputations, relationships and solutions to succeed. Established by Margery Kraus as a single-person operation in 1984, APCO has grown to a global advisory and advocacy communications consultancy with offices in more than 30 markets and experience working in more than 80 markets globally, providing in-depth advice, perceptive guidance and creative approaches for its clients. APCO’s industry-leading team in the MENA region consists of more than 200 people from 26 countries working in teams across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Manama, Kuwait and Amman.

About APCO Worldwide

APCO Worldwide is an advisory and advocacy communications consultancy helping leading public and private sector organizations be catalysts for progress by navigating the challenges of today, acting with agility, anticipating social risk and building organizational reputations, relationships and solutions to succeed. APCO is an independent and majority women-owned business. For more information, please visit www.apcoworldwide.com.