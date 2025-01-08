Apaya, the leading commerce automation platform in the Middle East and Africa, today announced a strategic partnership with Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway in the MENA region, which serves over 30,000 merchants.

This partnership combines Telr's comprehensive payment solutions in the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan, with Apaya's no-code commerce automation platform, enabling merchants to build and scale world-class payment experiences with just a few clicks.

"By integrating Telr's extensive payment capabilities into our ecosystem, we're furthering our mission to democratize access to world-class payment experiences across the Middle East and Africa," said Michael Tomlins, Apaya CEO. "This partnership particularly benefits merchants seeking to expand their digital presence with access to Telr's multi-currency processing capabilities and extensive local payment method coverage."

The collaboration enables merchants to:

Instantly access Telr's payment services through Apaya's no-code platform

Leverage Telr's anti-fraud engine alongside Apaya's intelligent routing capabilities

Access simplified vendor payout solutions for marketplace businesses

Benefit from next-day settlement to UAE banks

Comprehensive e-commerce solutions

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, "We are delighted to partner with Apaya Payment Solution, expanding Telr’s commitment to offering an all-comprehensive solution for the e-commerce ecosystem. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide robust services—from social commerce and QR codes to digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later, and our Telr Finance merchant financing program—enabling businesses to succeed seamlessly in the digital landscape." Alami added, "By combining our payment expertise with Apaya's automation capabilities, we're creating a powerful solution for merchants looking to scale their digital commerce operations by making them effortless and secure."

Telr's comprehensive service model goes beyond mere payment processing. The company provides a range of financial and business solutions designed to support e-commerce ventures. These include social commerce, QR codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Telr Finance for financing needs. With solutions tailored to the needs of various e-commerce businesses, Telr stands as a dependable and effective partner for online enterprises.

Apaya is a leading commerce automation platform designed to empower digital merchants, payment providers, and B2B tech companies in navigating the complex landscape of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa region. With a comprehensive suite of no-code tools and a focus on seamless integration, Apaya offers unparalleled value to its customers, enabling them to optimize payment acceptance, expand their market reach, drive revenue growth, and deliver operational efficiency.

Established in 2014,Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE and KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Telr Finance a merchant financing program.

Telr is the first PCIDSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

