Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Homegrown delivery app, Yeepeey has activated online ordering & grocery delivery across Dubai from Ansar Group's flagship store in Karama called Ansar Gallery.

Ansar Gallery in Karama is home to 15,000 products and has one of the broadest product assortment covering consumer essentials, fresh dry fruits & roastery, pet care products, and more at affordable prices.

Through the Yeepeey app, customers can now order their favourite products from Ansar Gallery without having to pay any delivery fee or mark-ups over in-store prices and get the orders delivered in minutes depending upon their location.

“Being the first partner to go-live with Ansar Gallery for grocery delivery is a great milestone for Yeepeey in its first year of operations and we’re extremely thrilled to start & grow this partnership with Ansar Group by taking convenience to our users doorstep,“ said Monish Chandiramani, Co-founder and CEO of Yeepeey.

Said Hamid Mansouri D.G.M of Ansar Group states “The world has seen a change in consumer habits and the growth in 'quick' grocery delivery and as one of the most preferred hypermarkets in the UAE, it was important we extend that service to our customers who may not want to shop in-store but shop online, We respect the customers as individuals and serve the customer to their maximum satisfaction as we say “Customer Satisfaction is Our Goal” who are the driving force behind our success and growth."

Speaking of the partnership ahead of upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan, Said Hamid Mansouri adds, "We provide our customers promotions and offers every week & during the holy month of Ramadan, Ansar Gallery offers less than cost prices on supermarket products as we believe “Sharing is Caring”. We do have exclusive Ahlan Ramadan offers in-store for the wide ranges of household, Furniture & carpet items which are sourced from Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Iran etc. Keeping this objective in mind, we’re excited to partner with Yeepeey which is a startup that focuses on customer centricity and grocery delivery in minutes and our customers will now be able to have our products delivered to them at their doorstep.”

Yeepeey is currently live across Dubai with more than 75 merchants on its app with 8 verticals including groceries, pet care, organic food, fresh fruits & vegetables, stationery, specialty shops, and bill payments and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Android Play Store & Huawei Store.

