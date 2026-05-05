Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Ankabut, the UAE’s advanced technology provider for the education and research ecosystem, has earned the 2026 Great Place to Work Certification™. The recognition from Great Place to Work® Middle East serves as a reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to employee wellbeing, resilience, and inclusion.

“Earning this certification affirms Ankabut’s people-first culture, where our colleagues are recognised and valued,” said Tarek Jundi, CEO of Ankabut. “We are only as strong as our team, and they will always be our greatest strength. Our culture is built on trust and inclusion, and these foundations enable us to grow and perform consistently.”

Great Place to Work® Middle East is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours proven to drive performance, retention, and innovation. Certification is based on real-time employee feedback and measures the consistency of a high-trust workplace experience.

"Great Place to Work Certification (GPTW) is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ankabut stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The certification highlights Ankabut’s focus on creating a strong employee experience, grounded in open communication, a sense of belonging, and continuous development. The company continues to invest in its people through training, mentoring, and inclusive practices that support long-term growth.

According to Great Place to Work research, people were 15 times more likely to choose a company knowing it was certified by employees as a great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

As Ankabut expands its services and capabilities, the company remains focused on attracting and nurturing top talent, offering a purpose-driven environment aligned with its mission to advance education and innovation across the UAE.

For more information about opportunities at Ankabut, visit here.

About Ankabut

Ankabut is the UAE’s trusted education technology partner, driving digital transformation across schools, universities, and research institutions. As the nation’s National Research and Education Network (NREN), Ankabut delivers the digital backbone that powers innovation, connectivity, and collaboration across the academic ecosystem.

Advancing education to create a future where learning knows no limits, Ankabut provides scalable, forward-thinking solutions that spark growth, inspire curiosity, and strengthen connections across the education and research community. By using AI and cutting-edge technologies, Ankabut empowers institutions, educators, and learners with effortless access to innovation.

For more information: www.ankabut.ae

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ankabutuae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ankabutuae/

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work® Middle East

Great Place to Work® Middle East is a global research and consulting firm operating in over 60 countries. It helps organizations build strong workplace cultures based on trust, using its proprietary Trust Index™ survey and Culture Audit®. Its mission is to improve people’s lives by improving workplace experiences.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place to Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.