Amman - Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, and Samsung Electronics, the renowned technology giant, have joined forces in an exciting partnership aiming to redefine the audio entertainment experience for consumers across Middle East and North Africa.

Under this one-year collaboration, Samsung customers in the MENA region will have exclusive access to an exceptional offer from Anghami. With the purchase of a Samsung Smart TV or Sound device, such as a Soundbar or Sound Towers, customers will receive a 3-month Anghami Plus voucher*. This special offer allows users to enjoy access to more than 100 Million International & Arabic songs and podcasts through an enhanced audio streaming experience on their Samsung devices, enriching their entertainment choices.

The partnership between Anghami and Samsung is a strategic alignment of two significant industry leaders. By harnessing Samsung's strong ecosystem, which features cutting-edge technologies like Dolby Atmos, SamsungTV unmatched TV viewing experience, and feature-rich mobile apps, alongside Anghami's extensive audio catalog and personalized streaming services, users can expect an unparalleled audio experience that transcends boundaries.

This collaboration not only highlights the commitment of both Anghami and Samsung to offer innovative solutions to their customers but also reinforces their shared vision of providing seamless and immersive audio entertainment to the MENA audience.

"We are delighted to partner with Samsung, a global leader in the technology industry, to bring exceptional audio experiences to our valued users in the MENA region," said Choucri Khairallah, VP of Business Development at Anghami. "This collaboration is part of our mission to deliver exceptional entertainment options and provide our users with a seamless streaming experience across a range of Samsung devices."

“We are thrilled to provide our Smart TV users with the ultimate music service through our partnership with Anghami,” said Mustafa Sadick, Head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa. “Smart TV capabilities are constantly evolving with the addition of innovative apps, and we are committed to continually delivering advanced technology and latest experiences through partnerships with companies like Anghami.”

This partnership signifies a remarkable milestone in the regional audio streaming industry and marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both companies as they strive to redefine the audio entertainment landscape.

About Anghami:

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music, podcasts and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and global distributors, available for 75 million registered users.

Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

*Offer availability & duration differs from one country to another, and is applicable on select Samsung TV models in select MENA countries. Terms & conditions apply.