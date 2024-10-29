The anticipated completion date for The Cube Residences is Q4 2026

Residents will enjoy amenities that include a co-working space, coffee lounge, rooftop fitness club and pool, gaming room and more

Dubai, UAE: After the successful launch of ‘Starlight Park’, AMWAJ Development has announced the launch of its latest innovative project – The Cube Residences, located in the prestigious Mohammed bin Rashid City, District 11 in Dubai.

The new development spans a total land area of 15,070 square feet and features a creative designed structure comprising a basement, ground floor, five residential floors, and a rooftop area that includes the pool. The project offers a total of 54 uniquely designed apartments, featuring 1- and 2-bedroom units that range from 708 sq. ft. to 1,695 sq. ft., providing spacious living spaces tailored to meet diverse needs in Dubai’s soaring real estate market.

“The Cube Residences is an amazing project that embodies our commitment to innovative design and advanced technology,” said Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of AMWAJ Development. “Each apartment is fully furnished and equipped with advanced home automation systems, ensuring a seamless and modern lifestyle for our residents.”

The Cube Residences is designed with the modern resident in mind, featuring premium white goods from renowned Italian brands, ensuring the highest quality and convenience.

“Dubai’s real estate market has been growing rapidly over the last few years and we felt it is time for us to capitalize on the growing demand for real estate in the UAE, we are excited to launch ‘The Cube Residences’ offering residents an unparalleled living experiences” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development.

Residents will also enjoy a range of ground floor amenities including a co-working space, lounge with coffee cart, concierge reception desk, and 24/7 security. Meanwhile, rooftop amenities include a fitness club, sauna and showers, rooftop pool, and a gaming room equipped with billiard tables, arcade games, and more.

Innovative design and advanced technology are at the core of The Cube Residences, with the integration of smart home systems that offer seamless connectivity and enhance the living experience. “Our goal is to create a community that elevates the everyday lifestyle of its residents through convenience and cutting-edge technology,” said Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development.

The spectacular new development is strategically positioned just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, making it an ideal location for modern living.

The anticipated completion date for The Cube Residences is Q4 2026. AMWAJ Development is offering flexible payment plans, with 50% due during construction and 50% upon completion, making this an attractive opportunity for potential buyers. Additionally, buyers can benefit from the Golden Visa program, applicable for purchases of AED 2,000,000 and above.

"As we embark on our second project in the UAE, we remain committed to delivering unparalleled value to our investors and residents," added Hassan Hijazi, Group CFO of Amwaj Development. "Our focus on innovation and sustainability reflects the evolving needs of the market, ensuring that Amwaj continues to set new benchmarks in quality while delivering strong long-term returns for our investors.

With competitive starting prices for the apartments are set at AED 1.2 million for the 1-bedroom units and AED 2.3 million for the 2-bedroom units, The Cube Residences represents an exceptional opportunity for investors looking to maximize returns and homeowners seeking quality living in a prime location.

About AMWAJ Development

AMWAJ Development is an emerging force in the real estate landscape of the UAE, driven by a founder and leadership team with over 25 years of diverse international expertise, including 12 years specifically in real estate development across Europe and the Middle East. Its mission is to construct exceptional residential and commercial projects, with a steadfast commitment to creating premium, contemporary living spaces that cater to families in Dubai’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Since 2013, the founders have been pioneers in design and construction, successfully delivering a range of residential and commercial properties across the globe. Their legacy is built on a foundation of artistry and craftsmanship, consistently achieving exceptional quality and innovation in every project. AMWAJ Development remain dedicated to delivering projects that blend luxury, innovation and sustainability in ways that speak to the future and making a positive impact on the communities.

AMWAJ Developments has successfully sold out its flagship project Starlight Park in Meydan, highlighting strong demand for its properties. Building on this achievement, the company plans to launch new residential projects covering 1.5 million square feet by 2025

For more information on AMWAJ, please visit: www.amwaj-development.com