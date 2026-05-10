Muscat: Marking a milestone in its journey of refined craftsmanship and contemporary design, AMTUR Gold & Diamonds has unveiled its new flagship showroom at Oman Avenues Mall, located on the first floor. This launch represents an important step in the brand’s expansion across the Sultanate of Oman, introducing its distinctive jewelry collections and luxury retail experience to mall patrons.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by Her Highness Sayyida Basma Al Said as Guest of Honour, and attended by company leadership, media representatives, and valued business partners. The event was elevated by the presence of distinguished guests and prominent influencers, including Roman Khan, Mohamed Almukhaini, Mr. Muscat, Noorrah Baloch, Basma Al Issa, Selvi Reddy, and Diksha Mishra. The ceremony was also attended by Sufyan Mehmood, renowned cricketer from the Oman National Cricket team, adding to the occasion’s prestige. The event featured the unveiling of AMTUR Gold & Diamonds’ latest collections, captivating guests with their brilliance and beauty. Attendees were also invited to explore the showroom, experiencing the brand’s refined elegance, contemporary artistry, and commitment to exceptional quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sameer Khan, Owner, AMTUR Gold & Diamonds, stated, “We are delighted to introduce AMTUR Gold & Diamonds’ new showroom at Oman Avenues Mall, a reflection of our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, uncompromising quality, and an elevated customer experience. Through this new space, we showcase our distinctive designs and finely crafted jewelry, offering creations that celebrate elegance and are thoughtfully designed for every occasion.”

The new showroom has been designed to deliver an immersive retail environment, combining timeless gold creations with contemporary diamond designs. It embodies AMTUR Gold & Diamonds’ vision of a sophisticated space that allows customers to discover jewelry blending heritage with modern aesthetics, complemented by personalized service and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

The brand’s expansion aligns with the company’s broader objective of establishing a strong foothold in the local luxury jewelry market. With this new showroom, AMTUR Gold & Diamonds continues its journey of growth, aiming to provide a refined retail experience that meets the evolving preferences of its clientele while upholding the highest standards of quality and service.