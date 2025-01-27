Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, UAE – AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of Military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marshall, the British aerospace engineering services and solutions provider, further solidifying its position as a premier player in the aerospace industry.

This agreement paves the way for both organizations to collaborate strategically in identifying synergies, expanding market reach, and enhancing service capabilities for both military and commercial aviation.

The MoU focuses on leveraging AMMROC’s industry-leading MRO facilities and proven expertise with Marshall’s innovative engineering solutions. The partnership incorporates a capability enhancement objective whereby Marshall, as a UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Military Aviation Authority (MAA) recognized Part 21 Design Organisation with unmatched depth of expertise and breadth of capabilities, will further support AMMROC’s pursuit of obtaining its Military Design Organisation Approvals.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to set new benchmarks in aerospace MRO excellence. By combining our expertise with that of Marshall’s, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, deliver exceptional service to our customers, and reinforce the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for aviation excellence.”

Operating from its state-of-the-art facility at Al Ain International Airport, AMMROC is uniquely positioned in the South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa (SAMENA) region to serve as a regional and global MRO with a centralized global location, connecting these dynamic markets.

Ahmed Bin Saifan, EVP-MRO of AMMROC, added: “This agreement will ultimately strengthen our partnership with Marshall as well as advance AMMROC’s offerings of aerospace MRO services and complex engineering solutions to our valued customers in the UAE and beyond. This MoU not only looks at the Design Organization approval but also paves the path for a comprehensive Joint Growth Plan, outlining the strategic initiatives and new opportunities both our organizations are set to pursue together.”

Bob Baxter, Chief Growth Officer at Marshall, commented: “Our partnership with AMMROC presents a unique opportunity to enhance our service offerings and reach new markets. Together, we will be able to leverage our strengths combined with AMMROC’s expertise to drive collaboration and innovation, identifying ways to better serve our customers and explore new markets,” he added.

This partnership underscores AMMROC’s dedication to quality and innovation, solidifying its role as a trusted partner for military and commercial aviation. By achieving Military Design Organisation Approval, AMMROC will further position itself as a leading provider of advanced MRO solutions, expanding its global reach and operational readiness capabilities.

-Ends-

About AMMROC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Al Ain at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation. As the region’s only authorized Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorized UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services.

With one of the largest MRO hangar capacities in the region, including a state-of-the-art widebody paint hangar, AMMROC sets the standard for innovative, world-class aviation maintenance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.ammroc.ae

About Marshall

Marshall has a diverse portfolio of businesses across a range of sectors including aerospace and defence, temperature-controlled distribution, and property.

Since 1909, our technology and engineering expertise has enabled us to provide mission-critical support for customers ranging from global armed forces and aircraft manufacturers to supermarket chains.

We made our name by predicting the rise of motorisation and aviation and have kept the same forward-thinking spirit alive today through ambitious new ventures in next-generation flight and connected infrastructure.

Our operations across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East are all united behind a shared purpose of successfully solving problems that others walk away from, coupled with an inherent instinct to do the right thing.

www.marshallgroup.com